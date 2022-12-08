ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
The Verge

DC sues Amazon for ‘stealing’ $60 million in tips from Flex drivers

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has sued Amazon for using drivers’ tips to pay their standard wages, attempting to exact a punishment that federal consumer protection agencies couldn’t. Amazon settled with the Federal Trade Commission last year after a lawsuit asserted it had withheld more than...
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
24/7 Wall St.

Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands

The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
AOL Corp

How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

Steady membership fees and cost savings helped fuel Costco (COST) to record membership renewal rates this year, driven in part by concerns about inflation. But the Issaquah, Washington–based company has quietly emerged as a leader on another critical issue that dominated the retail sector in 2022 — labor relations and the employee push to unionize.
WASHINGTON STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
WWD

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment.  More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Employee Who Survived Shooting Sues Walmart For Not Firing Gunman

An employee at a Virginia Walmart who survived a mass shooting last week has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the retail giant. Donya Prioleau, who worked as an overnight stocker and trainer, was in the breakroom when the store's overnight supervisor, Andre Bing, stormed in and started shooting, killing six people and injuring several others. Bing died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

DC AG Karl Racine sues Amazon over driver tips

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The attorney general of the District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the company of defrauding consumers about the tips they leave for delivery drivers. The lawsuit, which was filed in the Superior Court of DC, seeks civil penalties against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics, Inc. It […]
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report

Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...

