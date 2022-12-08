ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These Are The Words, Movies And People That Americans Searched For On Google In 2022

By Ayana Archie | NPR
LAist
LAist
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9zKM_0jbryIU400
A sign is posted in front of a building on the Google campus earlier this year. The company has released its list of most-searched words for 2022. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The end of the year is nearing, and as usual, Google is recapping 2022's current events and trends with the most popular searches made through the platform.

These are the terms Americans searched the most.

Most popular searches overall

  • Wordle
  • Election results
  • Betty White
  • Queen Elizabeth
  • Bob Saget
  • Ukraine
  • Mega Millions
  • Powerball numbers
  • Anne Heche
  • Jeffrey Dahmer

Most searched people

  • Johnny Depp
  • Will Smith
  • Amber Heard
  • Antonio Brown
  • Kari Lake
  • Anna Sorokin (Delvey)
  • Chris Rock
  • Andrew Tate
  • Adam Levine
  • Serena Williams

Most searched current events

  • Election results
  • Queen Elizabeth passing
  • Ukraine
  • Powerball numbers
  • Hurricane Ian
  • Monkeypox
  • Texas school shooting
  • Will Smith Oscars
  • Johnny Depp verdict
  • Roe v Wade

Most searched movies

  • Encanto
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • The Batman
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Black Adam
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Morbius
  • Turning Red

Most searched TV shows

  • Euphoria
  • Stranger Things
  • The Watcher
  • Inventing Anna
  • House of the Dragon
  • Moon Knight
  • Yellowstone
  • The Summer I Turned Pretty
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Most searched songs

  • "We Don't Talk About Bruno" - Encanto
  • "Surface Pressure" - Encanto
  • "Jiggle Jiggle" - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
  • "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
  • "As It Was" - Harry Styles
  • "Running Up That Hill" - Kate Bush
  • "Glimpse of Us" - Joji
  • "About Damn Time" - Lizzo
  • "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
  • "What Else Can I Do" - Encant

Most searched definitions

  • Rupee
  • Oligarch
  • Cacao
  • Homer
  • Recession
  • Canny
  • Foray
  • Trove
  • Saute
  • Tacit

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Movies Win Big at the People's Choice Awards

It was a pretty good night for Marvel movies at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The pop culture event of the year included many highlights, including a Kenan & Kel reunion and the Netflix hit series Stranger Things winning its first People's Choice Award. Some of the biggest movie awards of the night pitted blockbuster hits against each other, with the likes of Doctor Strange, Batman, Thor, and Tom Cruise going head-to-head. As the dust settled at the People's Choice Awards, Marvel Studios was one of the clear winners in the movie categories, notching multiple victories for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Polygon

Emancipation, del Toro’s Pinocchio, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

This week, Pinocchio (no, not that one... no, not that one either), the new stop-motion musical fantasy from Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox), finally arrives on Netflix. If an animated children’s film set in 1930s Fascist Italy doesn’t quite jibe with your vibe this weekend, not to worry — there’s tons of other new movies to stream on Netflix, like Emily the Criminal and The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, not to mention all the other releases on VOD and streaming.
Deadline

Johnny Depp Tops Google 2022 Search: See The Other Actors, Movies, TV Shows & Celebrity Deaths That Made The Lists

The search was on this year for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Will Smith, Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith: They topped Google’s just-released list of the Top 10 actors who generated the most Google searches in 2022. Not only did the five celebrities top Google’s year-end lists of the most-searched actors, they also accounted for four of the top five spots on the overall “People” list, with the only non-actor crashing that top five being Vladimir Putin at No. 4. See all of the entertainment-related Top 10 Google Search lists below, and click on the image above for a photo gallery. The...
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed

Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut

Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
thedigitalfix.com

The internet has noticed something really weird in the Avengers movies

The Avengers movies are the absolute pinnacle of the MCU – packed to the brim with epic action sequences, heart, and drama. But now the internet has just noticed something strange about the last two Avengers MCU movies. Reflecting back on the superhero movie franchise, the first two Avengers...
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Collider

10 Best Animated Movies of All Time, According to IMDb

Read update With fans eagerly waiting for upcoming animated movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's easy to see that interest in the evolving genre isn't waning. This is why it's not surprising that the entries listed in IMDb's top 10 animated movies of all time are constantly changing, as more viewers use the platform to chime in and rate their favorite films.
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
637
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy