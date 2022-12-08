Read full article on original website
Related
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Zacks.com
3 Non-Energy S&P 500 Stocks With Enough Energy to Boost Returns
The Oil/Energy industry has undoubtedly been the best-performing S&P 500 sector in 2022, making up for huge losses in other sectors of the index. The space has generated a total return of nearly 25.9% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s decline of around 18.8%. The rise in oil and...
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Surprisingly Have Plunged
These seven of the highest-yielding Warren Buffett stock picks not only make sense for growth and income investors but they also look like outstanding ideas for 2023, when we could see a new bull market by the summer.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Zacks.com
4 Beaten-Down Retail Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Retail–Wholesale sector have been encountering lately. Soaring prices have squeezed consumer’s disposable income and dampened the demand. To tame inflation, the Federal Reserve is resorting to interest rate hike. But a higher interest rate environment is not conducive for the retail sector.
Zacks.com
4 S&P 500 Stocks Up More Than 30% YTD With More Room to Run
The S&P 500 Index jumped 2.77% to a three-month high of 4,100.96 points on Dec 13, 2022, before settling lower to close at 4,019.65 points on Dec 13, 2022. This was triggered by the lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The index has eased...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on a Steady Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Inflation has been the biggest cause of concern this year but consumer sentiment has been slowly improving lately, thanks to a drop in the cost of living. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in December. A lot of factors are responsible for consumer sentiment...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 14th
SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-Based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days. Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus. Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote. AngloGold...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Zacks.com
5 High-Flying Must-Buy Mid Caps for 2023 From a Volatile 2022
We are about to close a highly disappointing 2022 with less than two weeks of trading days left. A record-high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish monetary tightening with a rigorous hike in interest rate and concerns about a near-term recession resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
Zacks.com
GPK or AMCR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
GPK - Free Report) or Amcor (. AMCR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
VRT vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
VRT - Free Report) and Epam (. EPAM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th
CAAS - Free Report) : This automotive systems and components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days. China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus. China Automotive Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | China Automotive Systems,...
Zacks.com
Dive Into DuPont Analysis & Pick These 5 Top Stocks
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Comments / 0