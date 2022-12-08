Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Holly Trolley helps festival goers in downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you are at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach Festival in Myrtle Beach this weekend, look out for the Holly Trolley. The Holly Trolley is a free Coast RTA shuttle bus that makes seven stops throughout downtown Myrtle Beach to help people get around the festival easier.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
wpde.com
3rd off-leash bark park opens in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third off-leash bark park in Myrtle Beach had its grand opening Monday morning. A ribbon cutting took place for the New Town Bark Park at 10 a.m. with city leaders in attendance and special treats for the dogs who were the first ones in the parks.
wpde.com
NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
wpde.com
Part of boardwalk reopens at Huntington Beach State Park after Hurricane Ian repairs
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian hit months ago but recovery efforts are still taking place up and down the Grand Strand. Park rangers with the Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet had to close some nature trails because of damage and debris. However, as of Tuesday...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. to help Santa visit good girls and boys along the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. The big man in red will be escorted by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. next weekend to help him visit as many good girls and boys as he can. Firefighters said they work hard every year to make...
WMBF
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is set to open a brand new dog park near the heart of the city. Officials said a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the New Town Bark Park will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The dog park, located...
wpde.com
Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held in Georgetown this Saturday
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On December 17, Georgetown's American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign Post 6444 will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. The event which is scheduled to start at 10 in the morning is just one of more than 3,400 participating. It will be...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. deputy awarded Officer of the Year in special ceremony
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recognized their Police Officer of the Year during a special ceremony this weekend. Master Sgt. James Ketcham was given the award by the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee. He was chosen from twelve...
wpde.com
Keep your distance: Several dune walkovers being replaced in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers are being asked to keep their distance as city officials work to replace dune walkovers in Myrtle Beach. Demolition has begun at the walkover at 2104 North Ocean Boulevard. Other walkovers to be replaced include 51st Avenue North, 73rd Avenue North and 8702...
Traffic delays possible as crews will move house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic delays will be possible Tuesday evening as crews will move a house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90, according to city officials. Beginning at 7 p.m., the house will be moved from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to a new location […]
wpde.com
Developers scout Myrtle Beach as location for data centers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council approved zoning permits Tuesday for data centers to be built in the city. In recent months, the city of Myrtle Beach has had multiple inquiries from developers in the data industry. Data centers are large facilities that house computer servers...
Horry County police look for 36-year-old man last seen near Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 36-year-old man. Matthew Brandon Loughran was last seen on Dec. 1 near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach, HCPD said in a Facebook post. He is about 5-foot-10 and 125 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. Loughran […]
wpde.com
City of Myrtle Beach approves ordinance to oppose antisemitism, racism & discrimination
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be found in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods. Now the mayor and city council are publicly speaking out against it. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council presented an ordinance to oppose antisemitism in all of its forms, as well as other types of religious intolerance, racism and discrimination.
wpde.com
Lake City Community Hospital closing, 212 jobs impacted
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Community Hospital is closing its doors after 56 years which will impact about 212 jobs, according to officials. The hospital's last day is Friday. It's closing largely in part to the opening of MUSC's new Black River Medical Facility in the...
2 men accused in 2020 double-killing at Myrtle Beach restaurant found not guilty
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men accused of killing two other men at a Myrtle Beach restaurant in 2020 were found not guilty on all charges Monday. Earlier Monday, jurors heard closing arguments from prosecutors and defense lawyers in the cases of Samuel Frye, 24, and Mardave Hunter, 27, who were among four people […]
wpde.com
Shots fired at truck on busy Marion road, police say
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers are investigating an incident of people in a car shooting at a truck early Monday morning on Smith Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said the car passed the truck and that’s when several shots were fired. He...
Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach gas station sells $10,000 Mega Millions ticket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at a Circle K on Highway 511 on Friday. The customer matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the prize. On Tuesday at 11 p.m. the Mega Millions...
Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West Ashley neighborhood
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – They’re in the sky, perched in trees, and on top of roofs. Birds of all types are flocking to the Grand Bees neighborhood in West Ashley. According to neighbors, they’re leaving behind a mess. “A lot of poop, a lot of debris left over in the yard. You know, it […]
Comments / 0