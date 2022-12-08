MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be found in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods. Now the mayor and city council are publicly speaking out against it. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council presented an ordinance to oppose antisemitism in all of its forms, as well as other types of religious intolerance, racism and discrimination.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO