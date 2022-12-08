ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

Related
wpde.com

Holly Trolley helps festival goers in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you are at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach Festival in Myrtle Beach this weekend, look out for the Holly Trolley. The Holly Trolley is a free Coast RTA shuttle bus that makes seven stops throughout downtown Myrtle Beach to help people get around the festival easier.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

3rd off-leash bark park opens in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third off-leash bark park in Myrtle Beach had its grand opening Monday morning. A ribbon cutting took place for the New Town Bark Park at 10 a.m. with city leaders in attendance and special treats for the dogs who were the first ones in the parks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown Co. deputy awarded Officer of the Year in special ceremony

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recognized their Police Officer of the Year during a special ceremony this weekend. Master Sgt. James Ketcham was given the award by the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee. He was chosen from twelve...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Developers scout Myrtle Beach as location for data centers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council approved zoning permits Tuesday for data centers to be built in the city. In recent months, the city of Myrtle Beach has had multiple inquiries from developers in the data industry. Data centers are large facilities that house computer servers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

City of Myrtle Beach approves ordinance to oppose antisemitism, racism & discrimination

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be found in Myrtle Beach neighborhoods. Now the mayor and city council are publicly speaking out against it. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council presented an ordinance to oppose antisemitism in all of its forms, as well as other types of religious intolerance, racism and discrimination.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Lake City Community Hospital closing, 212 jobs impacted

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Community Hospital is closing its doors after 56 years which will impact about 212 jobs, according to officials. The hospital's last day is Friday. It's closing largely in part to the opening of MUSC's new Black River Medical Facility in the...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Shots fired at truck on busy Marion road, police say

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers are investigating an incident of people in a car shooting at a truck early Monday morning on Smith Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said the car passed the truck and that’s when several shots were fired. He...
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

