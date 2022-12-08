Read full article on original website
One dead in two-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person died early Monday morning after a wreck in Chesterfield County.
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
Coroner identifies 68-year-old man killed in Newberry County crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an 18-wheeler versus car motor car collision that occurred in the late evening hours on Dec. 9. The call was received by 911 Communications at approximately 10:40 pm. According to Coroner...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours. Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision
A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
Emotions high as ex-Chester deputy accused of killing Rock Hill cop gets $250K bond
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emotions in the courtroom were high Tuesday when a former Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last was given bond. Ex-deputy charged with the murder of retired Rock Hill police lieutenant Lieutenant Larry Vaughan was found dead July 23rd in his […]
Local business left in ruins after a truck crashes through the lobby
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire officials are scrambling to help prevent a roof cave in, less than 24 hours after a truck tore through a business. The owner tells us she is grateful after the community stepped up, so she could keep operating. Footage from security camera's show...
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
West Columbia, Boozer St. scene cleared
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to West Columbia Police, at around 12:30 Tuesday investigators responded to Boozer St. after receiving a call from out-of-state that a woman in the home had been assaulted and there was a young child in the home. Police say after about an hour and a...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond
Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond. Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County...
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
Columbia Fire working to fix cut gas line on Spears Creek Church Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says it's working to repair a cut natural gas line in northeast Richland County on Monday. Officials say expect delays on or near Spears Creek Church Road and Liberty Ridge Drive. There are no injuries, but drivers are encouraged to seek...
Children were in Kershaw home when the father fatally shot mother: Sheriff
Five children including a one-year-old infant sitting in a high chair were inside a home when a Kershaw father shot and killed the mother of four of the children, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
