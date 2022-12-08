ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brent Chamberlin on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot

A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man for allegedly firing shots while intoxicated

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department said it received an anonymous call for shots fired near 8900 East Latimer Monday evening. When police arrived they found a male suspect three feet away from a weapon. Police say they arrested the man for possession of a firearm while...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs police trying to identify larceny suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is seeking help in identifying the individual and/or vehicles pictured. Police say this person is suspected of being associated with a larceny case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ziegler at cmziegler@sandspringsok.org.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
TULSA, OK

