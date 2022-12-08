Read full article on original website
Related
Owasso Police Investigate Business Break-Ins, Search For Suspect
Owasso Police are investigating a string of break-ins to businesses around town. A person was caught on camera smashing the windows of several restaurants, then crawling on the ground while looking for cash. Many of the targeted restaurants are around German Corner, the area of 116th Street North and Garnett...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brent Chamberlin on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
okcfox.com
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man with diabetes
WANETTE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who is diabetic. Michael James Vaughan, 37, was last seen on Nov. 29 after he was dropped off by a friend at his home in Wanette, Oklahoma around 7:30 p.m.
KTUL
Stillwater police arrest man for alleged firearm possession, obstructing officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, just before 11:30 a.m., the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team served a high-risk search warrant near 500 East 16th. Police found the suspect, 45-year-old Chad Childers, and arrested him for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and obstructing...
KTUL
Attempted traffic stop leads to pursuit in Drumright, suspect facing new felony charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Drumright Police Department says they attempted a traffic stop late at night on Dec. 4. Police said the stop was originally initiated on the vehicle for a minor traffic violation. DPD says it quickly escalated to a chase, leading to a physical struggle at...
Tulsa Police Arrest 4th Suspect Connected To Deadly BA Expressway Shooting
Tulsa Police arrested Linus Altenor Jr., 19, Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway in July. Police arrested Altenor Jr. in Okmulgee on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. TPD says he is the fourth suspect arrested and charged for the murder Terek...
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
KTUL
Child found at apartment complex returned to parents, Owasso police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Owasso police officers are on the scene of a child found at the 98 apartments located at 12700 East 100 Street North on Tuesday evening. If anyone knows who this child is or can provide information, call 918-272-2244 and press 0. This is a developing story.
sapulpatimes.com
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot
A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man arrested after TPD finds 11 grams of fentanyl, scales during traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. — A convicted felon is back in custody after Tulsa police found fentanyl and a gun during a traffic stop. Officers pulled Samuel Boykins, Junior over near 35th and Sheridan over the weekend. When officers approached Boykins, they found tin foil and a burnt straw in his...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man for allegedly firing shots while intoxicated
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department said it received an anonymous call for shots fired near 8900 East Latimer Monday evening. When police arrived they found a male suspect three feet away from a weapon. Police say they arrested the man for possession of a firearm while...
Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
Woman Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say one person is in custody on Monday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen that was also involved in an armed robbery. Police say it all started around 3:30 a.m. when officers got an alert from their Flock Safety system about a vehicle that officers say was stolen in an armed robbery.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office escorts convoy of trucks with Wreaths Across America
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office escorted a convoy of trucks from Wreaths Across America as they traveled through town on Monday. The wreaths in the trucks are on their way to national cemeteries around the country, where they will be placed on the graves of veterans this holiday season, according to TCSO.
KTUL
Sand Springs police trying to identify larceny suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is seeking help in identifying the individual and/or vehicles pictured. Police say this person is suspected of being associated with a larceny case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ziegler at cmziegler@sandspringsok.org.
KOKI FOX 23
Hominy residents reportedly hearing woman screaming, police say it’s a mountain lion
HOMINY, Okla. — Hominy Police Department issued a warning about a potential mountain lion in the area. In a Facebook post, the police department said over the past few weeks they’ve received reports of people hearing what people describe as a woman screaming in the woods between the prison Skiatook Lake.
Body Found Under Bridge In Stillwater; Police Investigating
A body was found under a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near East Virginia Avenue and Perkins Road in Stillwater, according to police. The Stillwater Police Department responded to the area where a pedestrian reported that someone was under the bridge and unresponsive. Stillwater officers and detectives are currently...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
Attorney For Joe Kennedy Argues He Shot 4 Okmulgee Men In Self-Defense
Joe Kennedy's attorney argued Kennedy shot the four men in Okmulgee in October, in self-defense. This new information came out Tuesday during a bond hearing for Kennedy. Kennedy’s attorney said Kennedy was having a problem with theft at his scrap yard and had contacted the sheriff’s office at least 23 times for help.
