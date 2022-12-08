ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Was Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Family

The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. During the game, members of Patrick Mahomes' family took issue with the officiating crew. Both Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and mother, Randi, called out the Bengals and the referees for some controversial calls. "I mean at this point it’s just a...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos. Watch for yourself. That's just incredible. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings

Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement

Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Latest on Oregon transfer Moliki Matavao

Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao entered the transfer portal on Monday and the former four-star prospect could very well become one of the most pursued players at his position this winter. The sophomore from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty was the nation’s No. 5 rated tight end in the 2021 class coming...
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Samson Okunlola, 5-star 2023 OT, includes B1G school in final 4

Samson Okunlola is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Shortly before his commitment, Okunlola named his final 4. Michigan State made the cut, along with Alabama, Florida and Miami. Out of the Thayer Academy, Okunlola is listed at 6-5, 305 pounds. On the 247Sports composite...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland football announces team awards for 2022 season

Maryland football handed out team awards on Sunday evening at the annual team banquet per a press release. The Terps finished the regular season with an 7-5 record. The usual suspects were announced as permanent team captains. Taulia Tagovailoa, Jakorian Bennett, and Dontay Demus Jr. were all named team captains.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters transfer portal

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr., has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a source. Williams, an Omaha North grad who transferred to Nebraska last January from Northern Colorado, played one season with the Huskers, appearing in four games before having his year ended by a foot injury against Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
ARIZONA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Walters, former Illinois DC, named new head coach at Purdue

Ryan Walters is heading to West Lafayette to become the next head coach at Purdue. The news was confirmed by a Purdue press release on Tuesday. Walters comes to Purdue after the spending the last two seasons at Illinois as its DC. Here’s what Walters had to say about the brand new opportunity:
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reveals His 'Obligation' With Nebraska Football

Newly-minted Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has a big task ahead of him in getting the Cornhuskers back to respectability - and he knows it. Speaking to the Big Ten Network during last night's Nebraska-Purdue basketball game, Rhule spoke about what a privilege it is to coach Nebraska. More importantly, he said he feels a "sense of obligation" to restore the team to glory as a national champion that produces Heisman Trophy winners.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Walters delivers first message to Boilermaker nation following hiring as new head coach

Ryan Walters can’t wait to get to West Lafayette and begin his tenure as Purdue’s next HC. He left a message for Purdue fans on Twitter. Walters is taking over for Jeff Brohm, who left to fill the Louisville head coaching vacancy after Scott Satterfield went to Cincinnati. Brohm played QB for Louisville in college and was an assistant coach in the early 2000s.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy