NFL World Was Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Family
The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. During the game, members of Patrick Mahomes' family took issue with the officiating crew. Both Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and mother, Randi, called out the Bengals and the referees for some controversial calls. "I mean at this point it’s just a...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos. Watch for yourself. That's just incredible. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the...
Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings
Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement
Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip
One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Latest on Oregon transfer Moliki Matavao
Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao entered the transfer portal on Monday and the former four-star prospect could very well become one of the most pursued players at his position this winter. The sophomore from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty was the nation’s No. 5 rated tight end in the 2021 class coming...
Samson Okunlola, 5-star 2023 OT, includes B1G school in final 4
Samson Okunlola is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Shortly before his commitment, Okunlola named his final 4. Michigan State made the cut, along with Alabama, Florida and Miami. Out of the Thayer Academy, Okunlola is listed at 6-5, 305 pounds. On the 247Sports composite...
Maryland football announces team awards for 2022 season
Maryland football handed out team awards on Sunday evening at the annual team banquet per a press release. The Terps finished the regular season with an 7-5 record. The usual suspects were announced as permanent team captains. Taulia Tagovailoa, Jakorian Bennett, and Dontay Demus Jr. were all named team captains.
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters transfer portal
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr., has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a source. Williams, an Omaha North grad who transferred to Nebraska last January from Northern Colorado, played one season with the Huskers, appearing in four games before having his year ended by a foot injury against Oklahoma.
ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
Purdue offensive assistant following Jeff Brohm to Louisville, will not coach bowl game, per report
Another Purdue assistant is headed to Louisville. Tom Dienhart reports Ryan Wallace has departed his post as Boilermakers tight ends coach to join Jeff Brohm’s Cardinals coaching staff. Instead of Wallace, Justin Sinz will be coaching Purdue tight ends for the Citrus Bowl against LSU. Wallace had been with...
Ryan Walters, former Illinois DC, named new head coach at Purdue
Ryan Walters is heading to West Lafayette to become the next head coach at Purdue. The news was confirmed by a Purdue press release on Tuesday. Walters comes to Purdue after the spending the last two seasons at Illinois as its DC. Here’s what Walters had to say about the brand new opportunity:
Matt Rhule Reveals His 'Obligation' With Nebraska Football
Newly-minted Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has a big task ahead of him in getting the Cornhuskers back to respectability - and he knows it. Speaking to the Big Ten Network during last night's Nebraska-Purdue basketball game, Rhule spoke about what a privilege it is to coach Nebraska. More importantly, he said he feels a "sense of obligation" to restore the team to glory as a national champion that produces Heisman Trophy winners.
Dasan McCullough, former standout Indiana LB, announces Power 5 transfer destination
Former Indiana freshman Dasan McCullough, one of the best young defenders in the country, announced Monday that he would be transferring to Oklahoma. He will be joining his brother Daeh McCullough, who was previously committed to Cincinnati. McCullough was incredible as a freshman, totaling 48 tackles, 4 sacks and 3...
Ryan Walters delivers first message to Boilermaker nation following hiring as new head coach
Ryan Walters can’t wait to get to West Lafayette and begin his tenure as Purdue’s next HC. He left a message for Purdue fans on Twitter. Walters is taking over for Jeff Brohm, who left to fill the Louisville head coaching vacancy after Scott Satterfield went to Cincinnati. Brohm played QB for Louisville in college and was an assistant coach in the early 2000s.
