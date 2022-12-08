Read full article on original website
BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
‘Eco’ wood burners produce 450 times more pollution than gas heating – report
“Ecodesign” wood burning stoves produce 450 times more toxic air pollution than gas central heating, according to new data published in a report from Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England. Older stoves, now banned from sale, produce 3,700 times more, while electric heating produces none, the...
BBC
Pollution turning River Yealm in Devon white identified
The source of pollution affecting more than 12 miles of waterways in south Devon has been identified. The Environment Agency (EA) said it was trying to stop the contaminant being discharged in the River Piall, which flows into the River Yealm, in the South Hams. An investigation began on Monday...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
‘Deeply Damaging Mistake': UK's Decision to Approve a New Coal Mine Criticized as Misguided
West Cumbria Mining says the Woodhouse Colliery, in the county of Cumbria, will supply "the critical steel industry with a high-quality metallurgical coal product." While it was crucial to the planet's industrialization and remains an important source of electricity, coal has a substantial effect on the environment. The decision to...
BBC
Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas
A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
BBC
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
Train strikes: Taxpayers ‘paid £300k per rail worker’ during Covid, says transport secretary
The transport secretary has claimed taxpayers paid more than £300,000 to keep each rail worker in their job during the Covid pandemic – and insisted that “reform of the rail industry” is essential.Mark Harper was answering questions from by MPs on the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday morning. Over the next month, members of the RMT union are scheduled to strike on 12 days. It is the largest industrial action on the railways since the 1980s, in a dispute over pay, job security and working arrangements.Mr Harper said: “It’s not just a pay dispute. It’s about reform of the rail...
BBC
Plans for Bristol Parkway station redevelopment approved
Major changes to a railway station have been approved. Bristol Parkway will have a new main building, two new parks and a business hub called The Brickworks will be built on site. South Gloucestershire Council said the work will make the station more accessible by bus, bike, scooter and on...
Huge fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton causes chaos on the railways with commuters warned of hour long delays after major incident declared
Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city. More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. Trains into the...
BBC
Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?
The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
BBC
New pay-as-you-go e-bike scheme announced for Derby
A new pay-as-you-go electric bike hire scheme is to be rolled out in Derby in 2023. Shared electric vehicle firm Lime is to make 550 bikes available to Derby City Council. An initial launch will see 150 bikes available from city locations in the spring, with the rest coming on line at a later stage.
BBC
Ipswich: Brewdog pulls out of Waterfront bar bid
Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog has pulled out of a deal to open its first Suffolk venue. The company had planned to take over a former cafe at the Stoke Bridge end of Ipswich's Waterfront. Planning permission was granted in February and Brewdog said it would spend...
Just Stop Oil stage further marches slowing London traffic
Just Stop Oil protesters have staged further slow marches – blocking roads in London.Demonstrators obstructed the road at the Bricklayers Arms roundabout at around 8am on Tuesday, with traffic delayed along the Old Kent Road, before a protest at St Paul’s.Police officers walked alongside the protesters, who held orange banners and wore orange hi-vis vests as they shuffled along.🚨 BREAKING: SOUTH LONDON SLOW DOWN⏰ At 8am, 15 Just Stop Oil supporters walked onto the road at Bricklayers Arms roundabout in South London demanding the government halt all new oil and gas licences.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance #A22Network #NoNewOil #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/D9rXyKQ94v— Just Stop...
BBC
Second stop-and-search order in Oxford city centre
Police have issued a dispersal order in the centre of Oxford for the second time in a week. On Saturday Thames Valley Police issued a Section 60 order following a large brawl between about 30 young people on Bonn Square after which in which four people were arrested. The latest...
