BBC
Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas
A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
BBC
Stannington: Homes without gas as cold as Iceland, say residents
After nearly 2,000 homes in Stannington, in Sheffield, were left without gas when a burst water main flooded the network six days ago, the BBC has been out to speak to some of those affected. As Josh tucked his four-year-old son into bed on Tuesday night, he wrapped him in...
Major incident declared as thousands face cold snap without gas and temperatures to plummet to -10C
A “major incident” has been declared in Sheffield as thousands were left to brave freezing temperatures without gas in their homes.Engineers have been scrambling to restore supplies for five days now in parts of the South Yorkshire city after a burst water main damaged a gas pipe – sending hundreds of litres of water pouring into the network.Gas supplies were said to have been restored on Tuesday to around a quarter of those impacted, after some 2,000 homes in the Stannington area were hit by the outage on Friday.But with temperatures plunging below 0C overnight and thousands of people...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Gold Coast siege horror: Dozens of residents evacuated as man threatens to ignite a gas bottle at a housing complex
A 16-hour siege is underway at a housing complex on the Gold Coast, as police negotiate with a man holed up inside a unit who's threatening to blow up a gas bottle. Police were called to the unit on Brown Street, in Labrador at 4.30pm on Tuesday after reports of a disturbance.
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
‘Like an oilwell in your back yard’: Irish people turn to cutting peat to save on energy bills
Curbs to protect Ireland’s bogs have gone up in smoke amid soaring costs – theft of trees and woodpiles in Germany also rising
National Grid asks two coal plants to fire up amid big freeze
Britain’s electricity grid operator has asked two of its coal-fired power stations to start warming up as freezing weather conditions heap pressure on the UK’s power network.National Grid said it had asked the winter “contingency” plants to prepare for operation to “give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply”.It said the move means the coal-fired stations can be used as “tools for additional contingency” as needed to allow the network to run as usual and stressed that people “should continue to use energy as normal”.The UK faces its biggest test yet with the current cold snap – which has seen...
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
Warning after TikTok heater-hack fire caused tower block evacuation
Householders are being warned not to use home-made heaters which have gone viral on TikTok after one triggered a flat fire which caused the evacuation of a tower block.Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews discovered the heating device when they were called to out to Prosperity House, Gower Street, Derby, at 7.25pm, on November 30.The brigade said it was lucky the fourth-floor flat’s occupant witnessed the failure of the heater, made of tea lights and terracotta pots, and so was able to quickly raise the alarm.However, about 50 other residents had to be evacuated while crews dealt...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
earth.com
Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.
BBC
Wombwell: £1m cannabis factory found by police
A cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated value of more than £1m has been found by police. Officers located the drugs in an industrial unit on Hemingfield Road, Wombwell, on Sunday afternoon. Sgt Kev Jenkins, of South Yorkshire Police, said the discovery would have "a significant impact on...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Flames could be seen for miles
A major incident has been declared after a large fire engulfed a number of derelict factories near a city centre. More than 100 firefighters have been working to contain the blaze in Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. West Midlands Fire Service was called just after 21:00 GMT...
Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?
The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
BBC
Catterick: Driver four times over limit caught in Christmas crackdown
The driver of a vehicle which was found parked on a blind bend was four times over the drink-driving limit, police have said. The 43-year-old woman was one of 18 motorists arrested in the first week of a Christmas drink and drug-driving crackdown by North Yorkshire Police. A member of...
Christmas travel chaos: How Border Force and rail strikes could affect festive travel plans
Passengers arriving at some of the UK’s major airports over the festive season could face long queues as UK Border Force staff go on strike – with a threat of Christmas flight cancellations.The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December.It comes at the same time as widespread railway walkouts, after the RMT union announced 12 strike dates across December 2022 and January 2023.The PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis....
