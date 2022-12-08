MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- This winter is expected to be one of the toughest for colds, flu and RSV with many calling it the “tripledemic”. These viruses are common this time of year, but they are surging earlier than usual. With multiple illnesses going around at the same time with similar symptoms, it can be challenging as a parent to navigate what to do when your child is sick. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005358/en/ Dr. Natasha Burgert, Spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, Claims Frida Baby NoseFrida and NoseFrida Saline Mist Are the Best Way to Fight Colds, Flu and RSV This Winter (Photo: Business Wire)

KANSAS STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO