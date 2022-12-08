Read full article on original website

heartoftherockiesradio.com
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 Weather
Clearing skies and cold temperatures can be expected today. Salida and Buena Vista, look for a high of 35. Look for an overnight low of 11. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 31, a low of 3. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 15 with a...
Proposed 130% water supply solution discussed Monday by Colorado Springs Utilities Board
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council, wearing its other hat as the city's Utilities Board, received more information Monday about a proposal to mandate how much of the city's water supply should be guaranteed for current demand and future development. KRDO Colorado Springs Utilities has suggested that a figure of 130% of its The post Proposed 130% water supply solution discussed Monday by Colorado Springs Utilities Board appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
We Are Pueblo: Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum
It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem.
We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
FOX21News.com
CSFD investigating home construction fire
The two pop-up shops open in downtown are Artist Jack Denton and Moondog Music Shop. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Space Foundation.
Colorado Springs police propose changes in response to 100% increase in drivers eluding officers during traffic stops
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A decision in 2019 to cease pursuing fleeing drivers except in the most serious cases has led to a disturbing increase in in drivers who fail to pull over for officers during traffic stops. City of Colorado Springs "Word spread quickly that we weren't pursuing drivers as much as as The post Colorado Springs police propose changes in response to 100% increase in drivers eluding officers during traffic stops appeared first on KRDO.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday, December 13th
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect. Snow and blowing snow will lead to degraded visibilities and hazardous travel conditions across the area through tonight. Wind gusts of 40 mph will be possible. Temperatures will be colder today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 33. Look for...
FOX21 News: We are Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News will get an exclusive look at the history of Pueblo and the people living and working in the city for the week of Monday, Dec. 12. Pueblo is a city in the midst of revitalization with dreams of a bustling downtown and city center reminiscent of its heyday. With small-town […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fencing contractor Gary Gardner is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. When we started following this investigation back in July, Gardner had one open criminal case. As of Monday, he has five. Gardner appeared in court Monday for one...
KKTV
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
Occupational Health Safety
Lack of Training, Failure to Abide by Standards Leads to $304K Proposed Penalties for Utah-Based Company
OSHA cited the company following the death of two workers who were buried by coal. A lack of employee training and not abiding by standards have resulted in citations for three violations and proposed penalties of $304,000 for one Utah-based company. According to a news release, OSHA initiated an investigation...
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
moderncampground.com
The Pueblo KOA Journey
In 2021, Pueblo KOA Journey (Colorado) won Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s (KOA) Campground of the Year Award. Over the last 18 years, the campground has been a part of many travelers’ journeys, but what is Pueblo’s story?. In an interview with Modern Campground during the KOA Convention...
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
KRDO
Heavy police presence at Cañon City school, officers ‘clearing’ scene
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at a K-8 school in Cañon City. According to the Cañon Police Department, officers were clearing Harrison School on Field Ave. People are asked to avoid that area. As of 8:53 a.m., CPD said "all is okay...
FOX21News.com
We Are Pueblo: Legend Auto Care & Customs Pueblo
(SPONSORED) — Do you have a car enthusiast on your holiday list? Legend Auto Care provides auto repair, including annual car care memberships, plus they know about customizations and classic cars. In Pueblo, Krista Witiak visited the family-owned and operated business which is known to have the best automotive solutions in the area.
Civil rights attorneys call for criminal investigation into Colorado Springs officers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Two attorneys in Georgia, Harry Daniels and Latrice Latin, are calling for a criminal investigation into the actions of several Colorado Springs police officers after, they said, their client, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, was viscously beaten by officers after he was pulled over in October. "Without...
KKTV
South Academy closed at I-25 Monday and Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up drivers: South Academy will be closed at I-25 for the next couple of nights. The closure began Sunday evening and continues Monday and Tuesday night. Crews are making preparations for an upcoming bridge demolition in January. There will also be left lane closures...
Shake Shack, Illegal Pete's, new apartments: Updates on Colorado Springs projects
If you do, you might miss changes in Colorado Springs’ retail, residential and commercial landscape — new stores, restaurants, apartment complexes and the like. The Gazette routinely reports on such high-profile projects, many of which have been proposed by businesses and developers in response to the Springs’ continued population growth, employer expansions and the city’s ranking as one of the nation’s most desirable places to live, an honor bestowed by U.S. News & World Report.
KKTV
Hundreds of Colorado families will bring home donated Christmas gifts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 200 families will be picking up their Christmas presents Monday after they were donated by people or organizations in the community. This is part of CPCD’s Giving Children a Head Start Adopt-A-Family program. “We open up our list of families on Nov. 1,...
