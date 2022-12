BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect after what started as a chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate at the Terrace Avenue exit, just past the I-10/110 split. Sources said the chase began west of the Mississippi River bridge and made its way into East Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO