ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helper, UT

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament begins Jan. 13

The Seventh Annual Millsite On Ice Fishing Tournament is set to kick off on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Castle Dale City Mayor Danny VanWagoner to discuss all the details. This tournament has not only become a great event for local...
CASTLE DALE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Lady Dinos basketball fall to 5-3 after Fruita Tournament

Lady Dinos basketball made their annual trip to Colorado to play in the Fruita Monument Tournament playing three teams for Colorado and unfortunately being handed their first three losses of the season. Last Tuesday, Carbon faced one of the better teams in 3A when they took down the Grantsville Cowboys,...
FRUITA, CO
castlecountryradio.com

USU Eastern upsets No. 10 SLCC in conference home opener

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles opened the home portion of conference play with a bang, knocking off No. 10 Salt Lake Community College 63-59 Saturday afternoon at the BDAC in Price. Holding a slim lead for the majority of the contest, the Lady Eagles were faced with a slight deficit...
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon drops fourth straight in road loss to South Sevier

Friday night, the Carbon Dinos traveled to Monroe, Utah to take on the South Sevier Rams. Carbon entered the game with a three-game losing skid and hoped to snap that streak against the Rams. Braxton Stevenson and Mason Vasquez combined for 10 of the 12 Carbon points in the first...
MONROE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy