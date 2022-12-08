Read full article on original website
castlecountryradio.com
Price City along with Cherry Peak Resort Winter Concert Series presents Mark Mackay on Dec. 17
Price City along with Cherry Peak Resort Winter Concert Series is excited to host a Christmas concert with Mark Mackay on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 pm at the Price Civic Auditorium. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Price City Council Member, Layne Miller and Musician, Mark Mackay to get all the concert details.
