FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal

Edward Harrison
2d ago
a communist government can never allow its citizens the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press, the right to assemble and especially the right to bear arms...🇨🇳
Related
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
Democrats push firearms purchasing ban for people who voluntarily give up their 2A rights
House Democrats advanced a bill that would set up a federal register of people who agree not to buy guns, an idea aimed at curbing gun suicides by the mentally ill.
Vox
A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Secret Service won’t say why they changed their position on Hunter Biden gun investigation records
The Secret Service would not say why they changed their answer to government watchdog Judicial Watch's Freedom of Information Act request regarding Hunter Biden's gun investigation.
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Ex-CIA Agent Reveals Unsettling Truth About Area 51 on His Deathbed
From his deathbed, a former CIA agent revealed the unsettling alleged truth about Area 51, claiming to have experienced real aliens during his time working for the organization. The anonymous 77-year-old ex-CIA agent, who goes by the nickname "Kewper," worked for the CIA from 1957 to 1960. In an interview...
NHPR
After second recount, contested House seat returns to Republicans, tipping majority to GOP
A court-ordered recount of a contested race for one of Manchester’s seats at the State House has restored the election night win of Republican incumbent Rep. Larry Gagne. Gagne’s win gives Republicans a 201-198 edge over Democrats in the House, with one race still tied. This recount came...
New regulations expected for gun owners
ARKANSAS, USA — Later this month, gun owners that use a brace stabilizer might have to register it with the government or risk the possibility of receiving a felony. There are three main classifications for guns: a handgun, a rifle, and a short-barreled rifle. A short-barreled rifle has more...
Law enforcement gun is 'the most dangerous pistol sold in the United States'
Another lawsuit filed against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer alleges a handgun popular among the military and law enforcement is defective and dangerous.
Arizona rancher won't leave despite MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers invading his property: 'I'm tough'
Arizona rancher Jim Chilton joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has directly impacted his ranch and his family, including when MS-13 showed up at his door.
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
'Blatantly unconstitutional': Strict gun control law faces new NRA-backed legal challenge
A federal judge will hear arguments in one of three lawsuits against Oregon's voter-approved gun control measure, which requires a permit to purchase any firearm.
What the data actually say about assault weapons
President Biden wants to ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. Illinois House Democrats have put forward a state-wide ban on such weapons. Several mass murders, including the one earlier this year at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the recent Colorado Springs nightclub shooting involved the assailant using an assault weapon to inflict harm on innocent people. All such deaths are senseless, needless and avoidable.
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
‘NOW’S THE TIME’: Stock up on guns and ammo, firearm group tells Oregon residents as legal battle rages on
Oregon residents continue to stock up on firearms after a judge temporarily blocked a strict new gun control law from taking effect, but the future is still uncertain.
It's Time to Admit It: The Democrats' Gun Control Laws Are Racist | Opinion
Once again, a new report shows that Black Americans are the main ones suffering from skyrocketing crime rates across the country.
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
