Maine State

FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal

By Gabe Kaminsky, Investigative Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 5

Edward Harrison
2d ago

a communist government can never allow its citizens the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press, the right to assemble and especially the right to bear arms...🇨🇳

Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
PopCrush

Ex-CIA Agent Reveals Unsettling Truth About Area 51 on His Deathbed

From his deathbed, a former CIA agent revealed the unsettling alleged truth about Area 51, claiming to have experienced real aliens during his time working for the organization. The anonymous 77-year-old ex-CIA agent, who goes by the nickname "Kewper," worked for the CIA from 1957 to 1960. In an interview...
THV11

New regulations expected for gun owners

ARKANSAS, USA — Later this month, gun owners that use a brace stabilizer might have to register it with the government or risk the possibility of receiving a felony. There are three main classifications for guns: a handgun, a rifle, and a short-barreled rifle. A short-barreled rifle has more...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

What the data actually say about assault weapons

President Biden wants to ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. Illinois House Democrats have put forward a state-wide ban on such weapons. Several mass murders, including the one earlier this year at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the recent Colorado Springs nightclub shooting involved the assailant using an assault weapon to inflict harm on innocent people. All such deaths are senseless, needless and avoidable.
TEXAS STATE

