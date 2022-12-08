ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 6

Joe Mudd
5d ago

Every time I use the toll I pay it immediately and ALWAYS get a second bill either late fees. Every Time!!!

Reply(1)
3
Erin Bernik
5d ago

“Glitch” yeah ok. Likely just seeing who is paying attention to their auto-drafted accounts.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
wufe967.com

Texas police release video of masked man robbing bank at gunpoint

Police in Austin, Texas, released video of a masked man robbing a bank at gunpoint. The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Oct. 4 at about 5 p.m. at the Public Employee Credit Union. A video released by police shows the man entering the bank and pointing a...
AUSTIN, TX
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy