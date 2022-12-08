Read full article on original website
Joe Mudd
5d ago
Every time I use the toll I pay it immediately and ALWAYS get a second bill either late fees. Every Time!!!
Reply(1)
3
Erin Bernik
5d ago
“Glitch” yeah ok. Likely just seeing who is paying attention to their auto-drafted accounts.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Related
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Texas cops suspicious when no one in SUV knew Alabama driver; he’s been charged with human trafficking
An Alabama man has been charged in Texas with human smuggling after police found him driving an SUV with six people inside, all the passengers were Mexican citizens. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged withe human smuggling after Kilgore, Texas, police responded to an accident on Interstate 20 at just before midnight last Saturday.
Texas ranch owner says trespasser cut the manes off her horses
'It's not nice. It makes me angry.'
Texas comedian treated like 'rescue puppy' in California in viral TikTok
Defending Texas is like defending a bad boyfriend, she said.
San Antonio and Texas' 7 most viral moments from 2022
Remember the twerking on the Texas highway?
Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
Texas to use Tesla Powerwall customers to test 'virtual power plant'
Tesla Powerwall owners are all part of the company's big plan.
8-year-old Schertz student reportedly took loaded gun to elementary school
Schertz police found the gun was loaded.
wufe967.com
Texas police release video of masked man robbing bank at gunpoint
Police in Austin, Texas, released video of a masked man robbing a bank at gunpoint. The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Oct. 4 at about 5 p.m. at the Public Employee Credit Union. A video released by police shows the man entering the bank and pointing a...
Man arrested in Austin, suspected of distributing fraudulent temporary tags
Travis County court records filed Wednesday showed an undercover sting operation led to the arrest of a man suspected of distributing fraudulent temporary tags in Austin.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
H-E-B Lake Austin sets opening date for first multi-level store in city
The 97,000-square-foot store faced multiple delays.
H-E-B did more: San Antonio grocery giant's 25 biggest moments of 2022
The store really did a lot in 2022. Sometimes its hard to keep up.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Hays County Corrections Officer shoots, kills prisoner at hospital
Officials say the inmate was shot while running through the emergency room.
Austin Police Release Statement, Mugshot of Longhorns Coach Chris Beard
Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on assault charges.
Janet Jackson to perform in Austin on 'Together Again' tour in 2023
Tickets go on sale Friday.
San Angelo LIVE!
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 6