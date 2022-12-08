ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Holiday traditions that light up your heart

TEMPLE, Texas — If you take a drive down West Downs Avenue in Temple, you're going to find Jason Christian's light display, but there's more to these lights than the eye can see. Christian has shared the tradition with his father who started it all, for decades. Together they'd...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

The Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter Recipe You’ve Been Needing To Try

Killeen, Texas -- There are some folks that go to Texas Roadhouse just for the rolls and the cinnamon butter. Guilty as charged. I am some folks. What about you?. Have you ever tried to make it yourself? You just put sugar and cinnamon in some butter, didn't you? lol. Well, if you've ever wanted to know how to make the oh-so-good cinnamon butter we all love, I've got the recipe, so keep it scrolling. It's a copycat of course, but it’s a staple in my house. It has it's own jar and everything.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
HEARNE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco

Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass. “I love...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Free Family Fishing Event At Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas This Weekend

TIME: 2pm - 4pm. I have a confession: I've never been fishing, so this may just be the experience for us non-fishers to get our feet wet (not trying to get wet, lol). Two cool things about this event is, one, you don't even need a fishing license in order to attend or participate in this event. Two, you don't need experience (phew). Just bring your friends, your family and your poles to see if you can catch a bite.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Dive into the weekend with Cirque Italia's unique water stage in Waco

WACO, Texas — Cirque Italia is back in Waco with its unique water stage and performers from around the world. Cirque Italia's 'Pirate's Journey' will feature acts from juggling to hair hanging and even acrobatic roller-skating. It will all be on display from Thursday through Sunday. The European-style water...
WACO, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX

Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found

WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Woman collecting donations for children’s hospital mural

Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Allison Dickson has donated hundreds of toys to McLane Children’s Hospital over the last six years, including multi-thousand dollar gaming consoles but this year she’s going for her biggest project yet, hoping to raise $15,000 for a mural in the hospital’s sanctuary garden.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Spend your Holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas — Families and friends gather to enjoy the holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo. With more than one million lights on display throughout the park, the display is the largest light display in Waco. All sorts of shimmering bulbs dress up the park in...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco to rebuild Bagby Avenue from H-E-B to Kendrick Park

Heavy rains routinely cause Bagby Avenue to sprout potholes between Valley Mills Drive and Kendrick Lane. The stretch carries a “poor” rating from the city of Waco, which hopes to start a $7 million reconstruction in March. Not merely a South Waco thoroughfare, Bagby Avenue has outsize significance...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

