Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Holiday traditions that light up your heart
TEMPLE, Texas — If you take a drive down West Downs Avenue in Temple, you're going to find Jason Christian's light display, but there's more to these lights than the eye can see. Christian has shared the tradition with his father who started it all, for decades. Together they'd...
The Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter Recipe You’ve Been Needing To Try
Killeen, Texas -- There are some folks that go to Texas Roadhouse just for the rolls and the cinnamon butter. Guilty as charged. I am some folks. What about you?. Have you ever tried to make it yourself? You just put sugar and cinnamon in some butter, didn't you? lol. Well, if you've ever wanted to know how to make the oh-so-good cinnamon butter we all love, I've got the recipe, so keep it scrolling. It's a copycat of course, but it’s a staple in my house. It has it's own jar and everything.
KWTX
‘The best thing that’s ever happened to us’: Baylor Singing Seniors provides creative outlet for elderly
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Folks showcased their vocal chops at the Baylor Singing Seniors annual Christmas concert on Sunday. The organization has been around since 1983. Members have been practicing every Monday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. since Labor Day weekend to get ready for the performance. Choir members range in age from 60 to 90.
Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
KBTX.com
‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
KWTX
Central Texas charity asking for volunteers to help deliver gifts to over 2,000 senior citizens who might not get any on Christmas Day
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friends for Life, a charity in Waco, provides Christmas gifts to senior citizens who may not have anyone to give them gifts or a visit during the holiday season, and, with a growing number of elderly in need in the area, they need volunteers to help deliver.
WacoTrib.com
Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco
Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass. “I love...
Free Family Fishing Event At Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas This Weekend
TIME: 2pm - 4pm. I have a confession: I've never been fishing, so this may just be the experience for us non-fishers to get our feet wet (not trying to get wet, lol). Two cool things about this event is, one, you don't even need a fishing license in order to attend or participate in this event. Two, you don't need experience (phew). Just bring your friends, your family and your poles to see if you can catch a bite.
Caritas and Salvation Army prepare food pantries for more clients Christmas Weekend
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas and food banks are getting ready to help those in need. Both Caritas and the Salvation Army say they’ve seen an increase in clients needing service. Caritas in Waco says its pantry is well stocked to provide staple items on Christmas weekend. […]
Dive into the weekend with Cirque Italia's unique water stage in Waco
WACO, Texas — Cirque Italia is back in Waco with its unique water stage and performers from around the world. Cirque Italia's 'Pirate's Journey' will feature acts from juggling to hair hanging and even acrobatic roller-skating. It will all be on display from Thursday through Sunday. The European-style water...
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX
Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
fox44news.com
H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
'Work With Me' in Killeen creating new space for parents, college kids
KILLEEN, Texas — Nancy Thai had been looking for a place she could get out but also bring her kid. Being a military spouse, she says she finds herself at home often and sometimes the lifestyle can be lonely. So she stopped looking, and created a space herself. "I...
KWTX
Woman collecting donations for children’s hospital mural
Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Allison Dickson has donated hundreds of toys to McLane Children’s Hospital over the last six years, including multi-thousand dollar gaming consoles but this year she’s going for her biggest project yet, hoping to raise $15,000 for a mural in the hospital’s sanctuary garden.
Spend your Holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo
WACO, Texas — Families and friends gather to enjoy the holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo. With more than one million lights on display throughout the park, the display is the largest light display in Waco. All sorts of shimmering bulbs dress up the park in...
teslarati.com
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
WacoTrib.com
Waco to rebuild Bagby Avenue from H-E-B to Kendrick Park
Heavy rains routinely cause Bagby Avenue to sprout potholes between Valley Mills Drive and Kendrick Lane. The stretch carries a “poor” rating from the city of Waco, which hopes to start a $7 million reconstruction in March. Not merely a South Waco thoroughfare, Bagby Avenue has outsize significance...
Over 4,000 meals will be served at H-E-B's Feast of Sharing in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B is hosting the 23rd Annual Feast of Sharing celebration in Temple on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mayborn Convention Center. Volunteers from both the Temple community and H-E-B will help serve meals to those in need this holiday season.
KCEN
Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0