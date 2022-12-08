Killeen, Texas -- There are some folks that go to Texas Roadhouse just for the rolls and the cinnamon butter. Guilty as charged. I am some folks. What about you?. Have you ever tried to make it yourself? You just put sugar and cinnamon in some butter, didn't you? lol. Well, if you've ever wanted to know how to make the oh-so-good cinnamon butter we all love, I've got the recipe, so keep it scrolling. It's a copycat of course, but it’s a staple in my house. It has it's own jar and everything.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO