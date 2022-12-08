ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose police take kids out to breakfast, for shopping

By Camila Barco, John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bg70V_0jbrvCVb00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – KRON4’s Camila Barco spoke with San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata this morning at a holiday breakfast being held for children.

“We’re excited to give back, especially during these times,” Mata said.

After the breakfast the children will partner with officers to “go on a shopping spree,” Mata said, where they can purchase things not only for themselves but for their whole families.

KRON ON is streaming live

“The students here are from impacted communities,” Mata said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman killed in San Jose car crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A woman died after being involved in a car crash in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said.The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues.The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.A road closure remained in place as of shortly after 7:15 a.m. as a result of the crash, according to San Jose police.The fatal collision is the 61st on San Jose city streets in 2022, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

BART reports major East Bay delay

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit is reporting a “major delay” between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations, the agency stated in a service advisory. The delay is on the Antioch line in both the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) directions, and is due to “an equipment problem on the track.” […]
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. Two vehicles were involved. An adult male was driving a 2019 Ford truck. He collided with the woman, who was driving a 1995 Honda sedan.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Hang glider rescued from SF’s Sutro Baths

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A hang glider was rescued Monday evening after experiencing a hard landing, according to a tweet from San Francisco Fire Department. The incident occurred at Sutro Baths around 5:19 p.m. The adult was deemed ‘okay’, and rescue crews cleared out shortly before 6 p.m., said SFFD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 shot in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood late Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bryant Street, which is between 9th and 10th streets. “Officers arrived on scene and located two victims suffering from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Porch pirate steals packages from San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing multiple packages from a San Jose home, according to surveillance video sent to KRON4 from the homeowner. The homeowner says the incident happened on Dec. 6 at around 1:47 p.m. Video shows a FedEx driver dropping off three packages at the front […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Person taken to the hospital after residential fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A person has been taken to the hospital after two residential units were damaged in a San Jose fire, the city’s fire department tweeted. The two-alarm fire is on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway; traffic is closed on Samaritan Drive between Saidel Drive and Clydelle Avenue. People are asked […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Rafael car thief arrested in high-risk stop

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested for stealing a car by officers from the San Rafael Police Department, according to a social media post from the department. Officers initially responded to a business alarm in the area of Fourth and Hetherton streets, the post states. The first officer to arrive on the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Road closed after woman killed in early morning San Jose crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One woman is dead after an early morning crash Tuesday in the area of Pomona Avenue and Alma Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department Media Relations. The victim was transported to an area hospital with major injuries and subsequently pronounced deceased, according to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Run Silicon Valley Coming to Downtown San Jose

Are those sleigh bells jingling, or just the sound of thousands of running feet hitting the pavement?. On Sunday, the Santa Run Silicon Valley is hosting its first in-person event since the pandemic. Santa-dressed runners will race through Downtown San Jose, spreading holiday cheer throughout their 5k course. All proceeds...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old Oakland boy’s killer remains at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s police chief held a press conference Monday to release more details about a violent weekend in the city, including a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Two separate killings brought Oakland’s total number of homicides up to 115 lives lost in 2022. A 16-year-old Oakland Unified School […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy