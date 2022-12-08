San Jose police take kids out to breakfast, for shopping

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – KRON4’s Camila Barco spoke with San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata this morning at a holiday breakfast being held for children.

“We’re excited to give back, especially during these times,” Mata said.

After the breakfast the children will partner with officers to “go on a shopping spree,” Mata said, where they can purchase things not only for themselves but for their whole families.

KRON ON is streaming live

“The students here are from impacted communities,” Mata said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.