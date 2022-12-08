Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character
We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
Nintendo Took Down A Did You Know Gaming Video About Zelda And Fans Are Furious
Once again, Nintendo was overprotective of its intellectual property, and the gaming community responded with anger. Anyone even somewhat familiar with Nintendo's past is likely acutely aware of how litigious of a company it can be. The company has consistently destroyed any website that has hosted ROM files for old Nintendo games, even those that are bordering on extinct and unavailable on other platforms. Things are just as bad for your typical content creator as well. Back in May, Nintendo baffled fans by copyright striking several YouTube videos that contained music from classic "Pokémon" titles. Prior to that, a single YouTuber received over 1,300 copyright strikes for similar music-related posts. But the company's most recent takedown seems even more frivolous than usual.
Nintendo Store UK is giving away free Mario and Zelda games if you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED this weekend
Skyward Sword HD and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are both up for grabs
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
IGN
The Best Console Exclusive of 2022: Nominees
In an ideal world anyone could play any game, regardless of what they're playing on. But if you want to play this shortlist of absolute bangers, you have to do it on console. From maniacal rabbids to renegade gods, robot animals, medieval murderers and a pink thing, these are the Best Console Exclusive Games in 2022.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
IGN
The Best Game of 2022
After 13 years of iterating on the “Souls” series and decades more in the wider gamut of game development, renowned Japanese studio FromSoftware did something that seemed tougher than even the most brutal Dark Souls boss fight: it created a global smash hit, all while continuing to cater to hardcore fans and expertly evolve the often imitated, never replicated formula it’s best known for. Elden Ring is a monumental achievement in video games, a sprawling, endlessly rewarding masterclass in open-world game design where grand vistas and towering cities feel as paramount to the experience as the intimate conflicts that happen within them.
IGN
The First Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Reveals Mario's Introduction to Pipe Travel
The first clip for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it is already showcasing an incredible amount of reverence for the games that have inspired it. Revealed during The Game Awards, the clip features Mario and Toad as they hustle through a section of Mushroom Kingdom. After several cagey teases, we got to see much more of Chris Pratt's Mario as he scrambles across floating platforms and is introduced to pipe travel for the first time.
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
There Are Only 3 Near-Perfect PS1 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation Classic may have bombed when it debuted in 2018, but the original PlayStation console sold incredibly well (via MarketWatch). While Sony's first attempt at console gaming earned a reputation as the home for acclaimed and beloved franchises such as "Final Fantasy" and "Metal Gear Solid," only three titles within its library were nearly perfect, and they may not be the first games that come to mind when you think of the PlayStation 1.
IGN
Daily Deals: PS5 In Stock, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for $32, LEGO Back to the Future Delorean, and More
There are some new deals that would make for some excellent holiday gift ideas. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Home for the Nintendo Switch just dropped in price yet again, the PS5 God of War Bundle is still available at select locations, the LEGO Back to the Future Delorean is $30 off, and the newest Apple TV 4K is cheaper than on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023. A sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game subtitled Fallen Order, Survivor catches up with fiery hero Cal Kestis when he’s a full-blown Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in a few editions and comes with a nice little preorder bonus (see it at Amazon). We have full details about the release below.
TechRadar
Unbeatable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals are here - get Zelda or Mario Kart free
We've checked the calendar because something's not right – surely these excellent Nintendo Switch OLED bundles should have been available a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday? Well, they may be two weeks late, but you can now get two of the year's best Nintendo Switch deals, which include a console and a free game of your choice.
IGN
PS5 Video Games for $29.99 Each (Including Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank)
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. Fortunately, like all video games, PS5 games eventually go down in price, irregardless of how good the games are. The games listed here are very good and right now they also happen to be the cheapest PS5 games out there.
Nintendo announced Three Houses-themed Fire Emblem Engage DLC
Nintendo announced Fire Emblem Engage DLC during The Game Awards 2022, with the first of four waves launching with the game on Jan. 20, 2023. Engage’s first round of DLC will feature Engage heroes from Fire Emblem Three Houses, namely the RPG’s three lords: Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude.
IGN
Evil West Wiki Guide
Welcome to IGN's guide to the Ending of Evil West. This page contains details about the game's final cutscene (spoilers!) and some info on what you can do after the game is finished. Learn more about the Ending of Evil West below:. Before You Finish the Game. Upon completing the...
IGN
Forgotten Wolf School Gear
This page shows you how to get the new Witcher Gear added to The Witcher 3 based on the Netflix series, added in the Next-Gen update (v4.00). The quest begins at the Devil's Pit near Mulbrydale in Velen, and regardless of your choices will reward you with diagrams for the Netflix armor. Return to Kaer Morhen to complete the Scavenger Hunt for the remaining notes and diagrams - they're on a library shelf in the main hall - and you'll have everything you need to craft the Steel and Silver swords that go with the set as well as the Mastercrafted and Grandmaster versions of this gear as well.
IGN
All the Spideys in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featuring many new Spider-People from across the Marvel multiverse, we've made a list of all the recognizable Spideys we could find. Keep in mind that many of the Spideys are original creations made just for the film. For ones that we're not entirely sure because the design is close but not an exact match to a pre-existing Spidey, we'll have some fun speculating which one it could be.
