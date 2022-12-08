ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs

Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Latavius Murray, sit Mike Evans

Coming off a bye, the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, and owners who roster Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams will be eager to get them back into their Fantasy football lineups. Jacobs has racked up 581 rushing yards and four touchdowns over his last four outings, while Adams has eclipsed 125 receiving yards in four of his last six games. Not every Fantasy football start-sit decision is that easy, so if you have tough choices to make, you'll need a reliable set of Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad

Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from computer model

The San Francisco 49ers will try to clinch the NFC West with their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco (9-4), which cruised to a 27-7 home win against Seattle in Week 2, leads the Seahawks (7-6) by two games with four remaining. The 49ers rolled to a 35-7 triumph over visiting Tampa Bay last Sunday behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who made his first career start due to injuries to Trey Lance (ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot). Seattle is coming off its third loss in four contests, a 30-24 home setback against Carolina.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Logs full practice

Walker (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. After sitting out the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, Walker was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Seattle returned to the field Tuesday for a more traditional practice session, with Walker taking every rep in the session. The full practice likely puts Walker in position to reclaim his lead role out of the Seattle backfield Thursday against the 49ers, providing he avoids any setbacks during Wednesday's session. Travis Homer, who served as Seattle's primary back against Carolina, will likely move into more of a change-of-pace role Thursday in Walker's expected return.
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Seven more stops Week 14

Wingard recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one interception during Sunday's 36-22 victory against the Titans. Wingard was temporarily forced out due to an injury early in the first quarter, but he was quickly able to return for Tennessee's second offensive series. As a result, he was able to return and play his second highest percentage of defensive snaps (88) and record his second-most tackles in a game this season. The 26-year-old also grabbed his first interception of the season, picking off Ryan Tannehill on the first series of the second half. Wingard could continue to step up into a starting role with safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) considered day-to-day heading into Week 15.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury

Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries

Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
Fantasy Football Week 15 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire additions now

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered. Check back shortly for that. Check back shortly and we'll have the Waiver Wire column linked here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
NFL Week 15 picks: Bills destroy Dolphins, Titans upset Chargers, Jets and Giants both lose

If I learned one thing about Week 14, it's that Tom Brady has every other team in the NFL right where he wants them. Sure, his team just got plastered by the 49ers 35-7, but that could actually be good news for Brady. The game on Sunday marked just the fourth time in his career that he's lost a game by 27 points or more and the previous three times it happened, Brady went on to WIN THE SUPER BOWL. Brady is playing 4-D chess while we're all playing Boggle.
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR

The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Fantasy Football Week 15 Wide Receiver Rankings: Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Aiyuk emerge as key playoff questions

Heading into the Fantasy Football playoffs, some things are guaranteed. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a superstar, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett remain must-start WRs, and Christian Watson's upside is too high to consider sitting, for instance. But there are still plenty of questions out there. Before we get to my Week 15 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on five of the biggest questions facing the position this week:
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday

Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15

Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice

Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
