Battle Creek, MI

Fox17

West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Public Safety recruiting new officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is looking to add new officers to its team!. Those interested may apply online through Friday, Dec. 23. We’re told the hiring process entails a written test, a physical agility test, background checks and a handful of interviews.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police share update on K9 Eli's recovery from stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police released an update on K9 Eli’s recovery. Eli was stabbed by a barricaded suspect during a standoff last month. In a Facebook post submitted Tuesday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Eli needed a few extra stitches but remains on track to recover from wounds sustained in the Nov. 14 incident.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Holiday wish list released for Grand Rapids veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) has released a wish list containing the most-needed items at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Items on the list include seasonal clothes, hygiene products, portable CD players and talking watches. Donors are asked to bring items to the building’s main...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

One man shot twice in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
ROCKFORD, MI

