Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent resigns
The Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent has resigned.
Fox17
GRPS midterm results recertified, prop 3 recount may be finished Dec. 14
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The recount of one precinct in the city of Grand Rapids for the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is complete. Tuesday, election workers recertified the results of the Grand Rapids Public Schools vote. "We concluded and recertified the original results for the Grand...
Former teacher gets jail for touching students
A former Forest Hills teacher who was accused of groping two students will serve jail time and probation.
Fox17
West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Safety recruiting new officers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is looking to add new officers to its team!. Those interested may apply online through Friday, Dec. 23. We’re told the hiring process entails a written test, a physical agility test, background checks and a handful of interviews.
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
Fox17
Grand Rapids police share update on K9 Eli's recovery from stabbing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police released an update on K9 Eli’s recovery. Eli was stabbed by a barricaded suspect during a standoff last month. In a Facebook post submitted Tuesday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Eli needed a few extra stitches but remains on track to recover from wounds sustained in the Nov. 14 incident.
Fox17
Holiday wish list released for Grand Rapids veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) has released a wish list containing the most-needed items at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Items on the list include seasonal clothes, hygiene products, portable CD players and talking watches. Donors are asked to bring items to the building’s main...
WILX-TV
One man shot twice in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Dashcam: Deputies chase stolen vehicles near Kentwood
Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday, two of which were eventually ditched and one of which rolled over.
Fox17
5 arrested after multi-county pursuit reaching 100 mph ends in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Five people were arrested following a high-speed chase through Kalamazoo and Battle Creek over the weekend. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says the chase started in Kalamazoo on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the incident,...
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
Fox17
Amid reports of downtown safety concerns, GR takes stock of existing resources
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After recent reports of safety concerns downtown, city officials in Grand Rapids are taking stock of existing resources — and looking into what else can be done. At Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, officials continued a discussion regarding safety and public health in downtown...
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
Fox17
Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
Fox17
Info sought in shooting that injured 45-year-old woman in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police seek information related to a shooting that occurred in Battle Creek early Monday morning. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says a neighbor in the area of Howland Street and Parkway Drive reported that someone had been shot at around 3:25 a.m. Officers arrived...
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
