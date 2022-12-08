BRISTOL – Former state representative Whit Betts has been appointed the new chair of the Republican Town Committee, following a special meeting Monday night. Betts was nominated by his predecessor, Rich Kilby, and seconded by Jacqueline Olsen. He has also appointed two vice chairs - David Rackliffe and Jen Duby. Betts said Tuesday that he will announce the rest of the Republican Town Committee officers following the local GOP's regular meeting on Jan. 30.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO