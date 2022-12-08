ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Bristol teen

BRISTOL – State police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teen who was reported missing from Bristol. The alert was issued for Renee Asamoah Offei, 15, after she went missing sometime Sunday. The Bristol teen has been described as Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police warning residents about influx of unemployment fraud

SOUTHINGTON – Police are warning residents about an uptick in unemployment fraud. Police recently said that they have received an influx of residents reporting that someone tried to file for unemployment benefits under their identity. The residents who reported it received a letter in the mail letting them know...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Greater Bristol Branch of the NAACP has selected a new slate of officers

BRISTOL – The Greater Bristol Branch of the NAACP has selected a new slate of officers, with Tim Camerl taking over as president. Camerl was appointed during a Monday meeting of the Greater Bristol Branch of the NAACP. He will serve as president until the organization holds its next election.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Former state representative appointed new chair of Republican Town Committee

BRISTOL – Former state representative Whit Betts has been appointed the new chair of the Republican Town Committee, following a special meeting Monday night. Betts was nominated by his predecessor, Rich Kilby, and seconded by Jacqueline Olsen. He has also appointed two vice chairs - David Rackliffe and Jen Duby. Betts said Tuesday that he will announce the rest of the Republican Town Committee officers following the local GOP's regular meeting on Jan. 30.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Central reloads for deeper state tournament run

BRISTOL - The Bristol Central Rams are looking to take their experience from last year and allow it to fuel their fire this season as they attempt to make it back to the state tournament. Last season, the Rams finished 10-10 and advanced to the second round of the state...
BRISTOL, CT

