dotesports.com
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
IGN
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
The 5 Reality Augments we recommend every Fortnite player uses
Fortnite has introduced new Reality Augments and these are the ones we’d recommend. Fortnite made the bold move to bring in the Reality Augments into the game and they were a bit hard to get used to at first, but now, they make the game so much more interesting. Granted, some are obviously better than others and you’re not going to get a chance to get the really good ones all that often but they’re a fun new toy to play around with.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
IGN
The Best Game of 2022
After 13 years of iterating on the “Souls” series and decades more in the wider gamut of game development, renowned Japanese studio FromSoftware did something that seemed tougher than even the most brutal Dark Souls boss fight: it created a global smash hit, all while continuing to cater to hardcore fans and expertly evolve the often imitated, never replicated formula it’s best known for. Elden Ring is a monumental achievement in video games, a sprawling, endlessly rewarding masterclass in open-world game design where grand vistas and towering cities feel as paramount to the experience as the intimate conflicts that happen within them.
IGN
Op-Ed: Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Was a Slap in the Face to Players
Ryan McCaffrey is the host of IGN's weekly Xbox show, Podcast Unlocked, and he's covered Xbox for 20 years. He was frustrated by Xbox's no-show at this year's Game Awards – one of the biggest events of the entire gaming year – and he'd like to tell you why.
dexerto.com
How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.
IGN
Evil West Wiki Guide
Welcome to IGN's guide to the Ending of Evil West. This page contains details about the game's final cutscene (spoilers!) and some info on what you can do after the game is finished. Learn more about the Ending of Evil West below:. Before You Finish the Game. Upon completing the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023. A sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game subtitled Fallen Order, Survivor catches up with fiery hero Cal Kestis when he’s a full-blown Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in a few editions and comes with a nice little preorder bonus (see it at Amazon). We have full details about the release below.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect can’t catch a break with Warzone 2 stream snipers
Dr Disrespect has encountered numerous stream snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, so he edited a compilation video filled with noteworthy highlights. Cheating tactics have plagued online shooters for years, with crafty users always finding ways to one-up the competition by unconventional means. One such tactic involves stream sniping,...
IGN
How to Use Mods
From visual upgrades to quality-of-life changes, mods are a huge part of the Witcher 3 experience. Adding mods to your game can be the extra element to bring your immersion to the next level, and this page contains all the information on how to use them. While mods have long...
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
The Verge
Fortnite VR isn’t happening, says Epic CEO Tim Sweeney
If you’re waiting for Fortnite in VR, don’t hold your breath: Epic Games “has no plans” to build it, CEO Tim Sweeney tells The Verge in our new interview. The reason? Sweeney just doesn’t think it’d work well. “The thing that we do in Fortnite every day as gamers is run through an environment rapidly, and it’s the kind of experience that involves intense motion and doesn’t work as well in VR,” he says.
progameguides.com
Fortnite Party Time augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to select from a range of Reality Augments which are designed to give certain boosts. The Party Time is one of these Augments, classified under the mobility and scouting section. Players need to know how to use this Augment before selecting it in a match. Here's how to use the Party Time Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman reveals Warzone 2 devs ignored his advice over “aimbot” AI
TimTheTatman voiced his disapproval of Warzone 2’s AI with Infinity Ward, but he claimed it fell on deaf ears. Warzone 2 introduced several new features, but not all of the innovations hit their mark. Players labeled the new backpack system “garbage” because it significantly slowed down looting, forcing a methodical playstyle.
Xbox Series X|S owners just got an awesome free Fortnite graphics upgrade
The new season of Fortnite looks absolutely stunning on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X
