Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but officials need to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
CBS Sports
Miller's 19 points lead St. Thomas past Green Bay 82-61
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) Riley Miller had 19 points in St. Thomas' 82-61 victory over Green Bay on Tuesday night. Miller was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Tommies (9-4). Parker Bjorklund shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Andrew Rohde finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Quiet again Tuesday
Gordon ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Suns. Gordon failed to score more than 15 points for the seventh consecutive game, continuing what has been a subpar season thus far. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors of late, something that seems to happen every season. The Rockets may be better off parting ways with him, if only to afford more playing time for some of their young pieces such as Tari Eason and TyTy Washington.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
CBS Sports
Murray State defeats Chicago State 66-65
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) Jacobi Wood's scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and helped Murray State defeat Chicago State 66-65 on Tuesday night. Wood was 8 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Racers (6-4). Damiree Burns scored 18 points and added 14 rebounds.
CBS Sports
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday
Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs
Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls to Golden Knights
Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. Hellebuyck allowed two power-play goals in the third period, which put Vegas ahead 5-4. William Karlsson padded the lead to 6-4 with his marker on an empty net at 18:36, but Mark Scheifele scored at 19:58 to bring the Jets back within one. That created an odd case of an empty-netter also being the game-winning goal. Hellebuyck dropped to 14-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .926 save percentage in 22 games this season. He's surrendered nine goals on 67 shots over his last two games.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries
Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Logs full practice
Walker (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. After sitting out the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, Walker was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Seattle returned to the field Tuesday for a more traditional practice session, with Walker taking every rep in the session. The full practice likely puts Walker in position to reclaim his lead role out of the Seattle backfield Thursday against the 49ers, providing he avoids any setbacks during Wednesday's session. Travis Homer, who served as Seattle's primary back against Carolina, will likely move into more of a change-of-pace role Thursday in Walker's expected return.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15
Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Tre Brown: Comes down will illness
Brown (illness) did not participate during practice Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. While the severity of Brown's ailment is still unknown, it comes at a very inopportune time ahead of Thursday's game versus San Francisco. The 25-year-old will now have just one more practice to improve his status, or else he'll likely be in jeopardy of missing his first game since being activated from the PUP list in mid-November. Brown has logged four tackles while playing 17 of his 23 snaps on defense over the past three contests, so his potential absence doesn't figure to make much of an impact Week 15.
CBS Sports
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Expects to play Monday night
Doubs (ankle) said Tuesday that he expects to play in Monday's matchup against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Doubs hasn't played since suffering a right high-ankle sprain on the Packers' first offensive play against the Lions in Week 9. The rookie wideout returned to practice during Week 13 prep but remained sidelined for the divisional matchup against the Bears. Doubs is feeling confident he'll return to game action following Green Bay's Week 14 bye, but his participation at practice this week will provide a clearer picture on his status for Monday's matchup against Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury
Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
Comments / 0