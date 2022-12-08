Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Authorities investigating perceived threat at Fort Pierce Central High School
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a "perceived threat" at Fort Pierce Central High School. According to the school district's message to parents, a student said they saw a message in a school restroom that they perceived to be threatening. The district is working with law enforcement...
cbs12.com
PBCSD Advisory Boundary Committee addresses overcrowding, proposes rezoning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County Advisory Boundary Committee is tasked with addressing overcrowding in schools. It's no secret more people have been moving to South Florida and that means more students enrolling in the school system. A study shows at least 8 high schools...
cbs12.com
Sheriff Bradshaw honors deputies, civilians
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Making his first public appearance since being sidelined with a serious health issue earlier this year, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw honored some of his deputies and civilians for exceptional and heroic acts in 2022. PBSO has more than 4000 employees and...
cbs12.com
Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
cbs12.com
Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
WSVN-TV
Former Somerset Parkland Academy principal sentenced for bringing guns to campus
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school principal accused of bringing loaded weapons to Somerset Parkland Academy has been sentenced after pleading no contest to the charges. On Tuesday, Geyler Herrera Castro’s trial came to a speedy close after facing charges for bringing two loaded guns to the campus,...
cbs12.com
School vaccination rates hit 10-year lows
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School vaccinations have hit a new 10-year low – according to a new state department of health report. The Florida Department of Health says the goal of school health services is to ensure that students are healthy, in school, and ready to learn.
cbs12.com
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
Click10.com
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
cbs12.com
Memorial set for fallen police officer in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department will hold a memorial for an officer killed in a crash. The service for Officer Dennis Castro will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Christ Fellowship Church on N. Congress Avenue. Castro, a 14-year veteran...
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
cbs12.com
Exclusive: CBS12 rides along with detective in area challenged by gang violence crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in gang violence, law enforcement throughout the Treasure Coast stepped up their efforts to talk to one another in hopes to track and arrest the individuals behind these rash of shootings and other criminal activity plaguing the community. CBS12 News...
cbs12.com
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
cbs12.com
South Florida man arrested in Georgia for connection to a body found on I-95
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest for the murder of a woman on I-95. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a FDOT Road Ranger found the woman while conducting a routine patrol along the interstate near Oakland Park Boulevard. First responders said the woman...
cbs12.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address
PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
cbs12.com
Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
cbs12.com
Boca Raton synagogue gathers gifts bags for Hurricane Ian victims
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It's been months since Hurricane Ian ripped through parts of the West Coast in Florida but families impacted by the storm are still trying to piece together their lives. Families in Boca Raton want to make sure those impacted have something to smile about...
cbs12.com
Man, teen shot in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and a teen are being treated at the hospital following a shooting in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at 10th and Tamarind. Police believe the shooter targeted the victims. No word yet on a motive. The victims suffered...
cbs12.com
Community rallies around local non-profit to help make holidays special for kids in need
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Leaders with a local non-profit, dedicated to serving kids in Palm Beach County, are breathing a sigh of relief after the community rallied together to help them during their own time of need. Earlier this month the Digital Vibez signature bus, one that...
