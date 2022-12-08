ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

cbs12.com

Sheriff Bradshaw honors deputies, civilians

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Making his first public appearance since being sidelined with a serious health issue earlier this year, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw honored some of his deputies and civilians for exceptional and heroic acts in 2022. PBSO has more than 4000 employees and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

School vaccination rates hit 10-year lows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School vaccinations have hit a new 10-year low – according to a new state department of health report. The Florida Department of Health says the goal of school health services is to ensure that students are healthy, in school, and ready to learn.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Memorial set for fallen police officer in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department will hold a memorial for an officer killed in a crash. The service for Officer Dennis Castro will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Christ Fellowship Church on N. Congress Avenue. Castro, a 14-year veteran...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address

PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boca Raton synagogue gathers gifts bags for Hurricane Ian victims

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It's been months since Hurricane Ian ripped through parts of the West Coast in Florida but families impacted by the storm are still trying to piece together their lives. Families in Boca Raton want to make sure those impacted have something to smile about...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man, teen shot in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and a teen are being treated at the hospital following a shooting in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at 10th and Tamarind. Police believe the shooter targeted the victims. No word yet on a motive. The victims suffered...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

