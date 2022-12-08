Read full article on original website
Amazon semi-truck carrying 8,000 pounds of packages goes up in flames
An Amazon tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 pounds of merchandise caught fire on Interstate 15 on Friday, leaving many of the packages unsalvagable, the California Highway Patrol said.
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
Amazon sued for allegedly stealing more than $1M in tips from delivery workers
Amazon Inc. is being sued for allegedly stealing more than $1 million in tips from delivery drivers to subsidize its own labor expenses between 2016 and 2019, a lawsuit states.
A woman dropped off an Apple 1 computer at a recycling firm not realizing it could be worth up to $905,000
Apple 1 microcomputer on displayPhoto byCynde Moya; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Apple Computer 1 or Apple-1 was the original computer that was first designed by Steve Wozniak. Both Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc.
Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers
Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Alleged Bath & Body Works Experts Warn Customers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Gas Station Worker Forced to Throwaway Leftover Donuts, Says He'll Get Fired if He Takes One Bite
Food waste is a big problem in America. In fact, 108 billion pounds of the stuff is thrown away every single year, which accounts for a whopping 40% of all food created in the country going into the garbage. Unsurprisingly, the grocery industry in the US is absolutely massive. Article...
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Gummy bear maker Haribo rewarded a man who found the company's lost $4.8 million check with candy. The man said the reward 'was a bit cheap.'
Anouar G. saw a pieced of paper fluttering on the ground and saw it was a check for $4.8 million that made out to gummy bear candy maker Haribo.
Alleged Former Ross Dress For Less Employees Warn Customers on TikTok and Reddit of Unsanitary In-Store Conditions
The stalwart clothing company, in the midst of an expansion, is also being criticized online by customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, and ConsumerAffairs.com.
I work in KFC – here’s how to get your food cheaper, it shouldn’t be a secret anymore
A KFC worker has revealed that lots of people are missing out on cheaper meals by skipping a simple hack. One of the most common complaints that staff receive at the fast food chain is that prices have gradually increased in recent times. But the easiest way to offset that...
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
CNBC
This 30-year-old mom quit her job at Amazon. Now she makes $40,000 a month in passive income: 'I work just 2 hours a day'
In 2021, I accepted a job at Amazon as a resource manager for an annual salary of $124,000. I was 29, and it was the most money I'd ever been offered. I also started two side hustles earlier that year to bring in extra money. My husband Jay and I had just bought our first home, and I was due to have our first child in September 2021.
Cracker Barrel is Opening Brand New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
