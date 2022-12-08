Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CST FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES At 306 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cranfield, or 13 miles east of Natchez, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Fayette, Mcnair, Lorman, Stampley and Red Lick. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 22:00:00 SST Expires: 2022-12-14 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING WHAT...Surfs of 8 to 10 feet will impact the south shores of American Samoa. WHERE...South shores of all islands WHEN...Through 7 am Wednesday morning IMPACTS...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1000 PO ASO LUA TESEMA 13 2022 ...O LOO FAAAUAU FAUTUAGA MO GALU MAUALULUGA E OO I LE TAEAO O LE ASO LULU MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 8 i le 10 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute o le atunuu. NOFOAGA...Talafatai i saute uma o le atunuu TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 7 taeao o le Aso Lulu AAFIAGA...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-14 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper and Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Flood Warning issued for Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 08:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walker FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from last nights rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Walker. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 AM CST, The West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 30 has risen out of banks. Flooding is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Walker County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Avoyelles by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Avoyelles A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CST FOR CENTRAL AVOYELLES PARISH At 313 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cottonport, or over Moreauville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Bordelonville around 330 AM CST. Big Bend around 335 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hamburg. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 20:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible. If you do travel, carry chains and be prepared for possible delays. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading the Quickmap app on your phone. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Additional overnight snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions. Travel restrictions and/or road closures may still be in place so be sure to check with Caltrans for the latest road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the heavy snowfall has ended, a few snow showers overnight remain possible. Additionally, roads will remain slick and icy through the early morning hours as overnight temperatures drop into the single digits.
Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Clay, Oktibbeha, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 00:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for central and north central Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Clay; Oktibbeha; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Choctaw, northern Oktibbeha, southeastern Webster and western Clay Counties through 400 AM CST At 309 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chester, or 24 miles northwest of Louisville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Reform around 315 AM CST. Mathiston and Sherwood around 320 AM CST. Maben and Cumberland around 325 AM CST. Pheba around 330 AM CST. Montpelier around 335 AM CST. Griffith around 340 AM CST. Pala Alto around 345 AM CST. West Point around 350 AM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN EAST CARROLL AND NORTHWESTERN MADISON PARISHES AND CENTRAL ISSAQUENA, SOUTHERN SHARKEY AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 308 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tallulah, Valley Park, Omega, Sondheimer, Alsatia, Mansford, Eagle Bend, Fitler, Onward, Tendal, Waverly and Cary. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CST FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES At 306 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cranfield, or 13 miles east of Natchez, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Fayette, Mcnair, Lorman, Stampley and Red Lick. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey, Jones, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Jones; Stanley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Corson, Dewey, Stanley and Jones Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 00:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for central, southwestern and west central Mississippi. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Hinds; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Warren, Claiborne, southwestern Hinds and northwestern Copiah Counties through 345 AM CST At 247 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carpenter, or 20 miles south of Vicksburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Edwards, Utica, Peyton, Rocky Springs, Hermanville, Barlow, Reganton, Pattison, Newman, Carpenter, Dentville, Dry Grove and Learned. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Freeze Warning issued for Santa Cruz Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Santa Cruz Mountains FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 degrees or colder expected. * WHERE...Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will vary greatly with elevation, with the greatest likelihood for a freeze being in the lower elevations and valleys.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Huntingdon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Huntingdon WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Huntingdon County. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix will begin around sunrise and increase in intensity into Thursday afternoon.
Freeze Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. These temperatures will persist from 2 to 6 hours. * WHERE...Western Pima County. * WHEN...Through 9 AM MST this morning, then again tonight into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Watch issued for Giles, Lawrence, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne. * WHEN...From Noon CST today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and some blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to locally 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gogebic, Iron, Dickinson and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lesser amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected along the Bay of Green Bay in Menominee County.
Freeze Warning issued for Tonto Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Tonto Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, temperatures around 30. For the second Freeze Warning, temperatures in the lower 30s expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Tonto Basin. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Globe, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Globe, Miami DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, temperatures in the upper 20s. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, temperatures in the upper 20s expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Globe/Miami. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
