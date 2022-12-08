Effective: 2022-12-14 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Tonto Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, temperatures around 30. For the second Freeze Warning, temperatures in the lower 30s expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Tonto Basin. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO