How Long Does Canned Food Last?

Have you taken a good look in your pantry lately? Chances are, you’ve got some time capsules in your stash of canned goods. You might have been saving that canned corn for Cowboy Caviar or that can of condensed milk for Magic Bars, but there are some tips to keep in mind to make sure those cans are not only still fresh, but also safe to eat.
Canadian university identifies low carbon foods for student meals

Trays in hand, Polytechnique Montreal students line up at the cafeteria and through a fogged up buffet counter glass, check out dishes that now come with information about their carbon footprint. "I'm surprised to see that a dish with meat is better than a vegetarian dish," comments Elizabeth Labonte, a...
Campbell’s Sees Packaged Meal Growth as Consumers Seek Restaurant Alternatives

Inflation has caused consumers to reconsider their spending, which has lifted Campbell’s prepared food sales. This, as the food company announced Wednesday (Dec. 7) in a presentation accompanying its first quarter FY2023 earnings report that consumption of its ready-to-serve soups is up 9% year over year and 18% relative to 2019. The news comes as consumers seek more affordable alternatives to restaurant meals for the times when they do not want to cook from scratch.
Foods that do best when not refrigerated

One of the best ways to eat a healthier diet is to eat more fruits and vegetables. And one of the worst things about buying fresh fruits and vegetables is watching them go bad in your produce drawer and throwing them away. No one wants to throw their food and money in the garbage.
Philadelphia, PA
