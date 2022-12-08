Read full article on original website
How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search
If your name or email address appears in any search results, here’s how to request your personal information be removed by Google from Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson
Engadget
EU will reportedly bar Meta from requiring personalized ads (updated)
Meta thrives on ad targeting, but it may have to tone down its use of the technology in Europe. The Wall Street Journal sources claim the EU's European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has ruled that Meta can't require users to accept personalized ads. You could opt out of targeted ads on Facebook or Instagram if you'd rather not have the social networks track your activity. You can already decline customized ads using data from third-party apps and sites.
Android Headlines
Google merges Maps & Waze teams, apps will remain separate
Google is reportedly merging its Maps and Waze teams. The two navigation apps will remain separate but the company will house both teams under its Geo organization, which also oversees Google Earth and Street View products. The merger begins today, a Google spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. You are...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
'Qatargate' Scandal Allegedly Involving Cash Bribes Rocks European Parliament
The scandal involves Eva Kaili, a European Parliament member from Greece.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Poland prepares changes to judicial law to unblock EU funds
Poland's government has submitted to parliament a draft law that reverses key regulations on judicial responsibility that are an obstacle blocking the release of massive European pandemic recovery funds to the nation
Ars Technica
Meta needs explicit user consent to run personalized ads, EU watchdog rules
Meta has already been coping with a slump in ad revenue this year, and now a decision from European Union privacy regulators threatens to reduce Meta’s ad revenue even more next year. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said that the European Data Protection Board ruled Monday that Meta cannot continue targeting ads based on its own users’ online activity—like the Instagram reels they've viewed or Facebook profiles they've clicked.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
The creator of Gmail says this AI chatbot could kill off Google search
ChatGPT, the newest and most advanced AI chatbot rising in popularity may give Google Search a run for its money, according to the creator of Gmail. Since being released last week by OpenAI, ChatGPT has impressed and startled users with how comprehensive its ability to decipher prompts and deliver answers. Examples of users engaging with ChaptGPT have gone viral on Twitter, with people believing it could be the future of advanced AI."Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption," Paul Buchheit, the computer engineer who helped created Gmail tweeted in response to some of the examples.Sign...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
US News and World Report
Australian Court Dismisses Suit Against Google Over Personal Data Use
(Reuters) -Australia's competition regulator said on Friday its lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising had been dismissed by a court. The proceedings, initiated by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission in July 2020, alleged Google did not...
Android Headlines
Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera
Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
And the Most-Searched Term on Google in 2022 Is…
It beat out searches for "Ukraine," "Queen Elizabeth passing," "elections results" and more.
Breaking news: making Google and Facebook pay NZ media for content could deliver less than bargained for
Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson’s announcement of planned legislation requiring big online platforms such as Google and Meta/Facebook to “pay a fair price” to New Zealand news media for their content was welcomed by many as much-needed support for local journalism. But there are good reasons to be cautious. Such deals can lack transparency, provide few guarantees of where revenues go, and may offer little protection of the public interest. The government’s move follows Australia’s 2021 News Media Mandatory Bargaining Code and Canada’s proposed Online News Act. Both require the online giants to reach compensation agreements with news providers or be subject to...
Ars Technica
Google’s cost-cutters come for Waze, will lose status as independent company
Is Waze in trouble at Google? The Wall Street Journal broke the news last night that Google is merging the 500-person Waze team into Google's "Geo" division, aka Google Maps. Waze's current CEO, Neha Parikh—who has only been at the helm since 2021 after the long-term CEO, Noam Bardin, quit Google—will step down after a transition period. Under Maps, Waze won't have a CEO.
Google Just Released Its Year In Search For 2022, And Wordle Took The Top Spot
Like many of us this time of year, the folks at Google take a look back over the past 12 months. But rather than simply reminiscing, they do so to learn about the occurrences, individuals and trends that people around the world wanted to know more about. What Is Google’s...
