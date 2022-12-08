Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for southwestern Arkansas...southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Sevier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Sevier, McCurtain and northeastern Red River Counties through 1245 PM CST At 1158 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Octavia to near Manchester. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Idabel, Broken Bow, Wright City, Millerton, Haworth, Garvin, Eagletown, Moon, Smithville, Cerrogordo, Hochatown, Watson, Goodwater, Shinewell, Mount Herman, Glover, America, West Line, Bethel and Oak Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-14 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper and Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spink WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Spink County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CST FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES At 306 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cranfield, or 13 miles east of Natchez, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Fayette, Mcnair, Lorman, Stampley and Red Lick. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 08:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walker FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from last nights rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Walker. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 AM CST, The West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 30 has risen out of banks. Flooding is possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Walker County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Freeze Warning issued for Santa Cruz Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Santa Cruz Mountains FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 degrees or colder expected. * WHERE...Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will vary greatly with elevation, with the greatest likelihood for a freeze being in the lower elevations and valleys.
Tornado Warning issued for Carter, Garvin, Murray by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Murray The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 630 AM CST. * At 550 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hennepin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City, Katie, Tatums, Hennepin and Pooleville. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 56 and 71. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Freeze Warning issued for Kofa, New River Mesa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Kofa; New River Mesa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Kofa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey, Jones, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:09:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Jones; Stanley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Corson, Dewey, Stanley and Jones Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Freeze Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. These temperatures will persist from 2 to 6 hours. * WHERE...Western Pima County. * WHEN...Through 9 AM MST this morning, then again tonight into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southeast Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southeast Gila County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Southeast Gila County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Globe, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Globe, Miami DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, temperatures in the upper 20s. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, temperatures in the upper 20s expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Globe/Miami. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Watch issued for Giles, Lawrence, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne. * WHEN...From Noon CST today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Choctaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Choctaw FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi, including the following counties, in southwest Alabama, Choctaw. In southeast Mississippi, Perry and Wayne. * WHEN...From Noon CST today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain is expected today into tonight over southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama. Training thunderstorms can bring heavy rains of one to three inches this afternoon into tonight, with some localities seeing significantly higher amounts.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Aguila Valley, San Carlos by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Aguila Valley; San Carlos HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s expected for tonight and Wednesday night. * WHERE...Aguila Valley, San Carlos and Globe/Miami. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Tornado Warning issued for Avoyelles by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Avoyelles A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CST FOR CENTRAL AVOYELLES PARISH At 313 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cottonport, or over Moreauville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Bordelonville around 330 AM CST. Big Bend around 335 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hamburg. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Watch issued for Bedford, Blair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Blair and Bedford Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix will begin before sunrise and increase in intensity into Thursday afternoon.
Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Valley, Queen Creek by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Valley, Queen Creek FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Southeast Valley/Queen Creek. * WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CST FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES At 306 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cranfield, or 13 miles east of Natchez, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Fayette, Mcnair, Lorman, Stampley and Red Lick. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and some blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to locally 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gogebic, Iron, Dickinson and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lesser amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected along the Bay of Green Bay in Menominee County.
