Effective: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Globe, Miami DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, temperatures in the upper 20s. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, temperatures in the upper 20s expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Globe/Miami. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST this morning. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO