The works of Chloe Luisa Piñero will be on display at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens at 1020 South Street from Dec. 9 through Feb. 26. In Between and All at Once showcases the multimedia collages by Piñero. In these works, Piñero combines traditional figurative painting with sourced materials from thrift shops, social media, magazines, and dollar stores to construct fantasy worlds. Her figures exist in environments that explore themes of queerness, desire, and sexuality. By deconstructing and reassembling elements to create her own characters, Piñero explores how adornment, body standards, and attraction impact the expectations of femme-presenting people. This exhibition depicts the nuances between reality and fantasy through the worlds that Piñero creates.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO