Read full article on original website
Related
Entertaining novel on ‘Filthy Rich Lawyers’
Brian Felgoise wants to bring you into a world few people could scarcely believe actually exists. The longtime Philadelphia lawyer and first-time author can assure you that the glamorous world of class-action law does exist in his fictionalized tale Filthy Rich Lawyers, Book 1: The Education of Ryan Coleman. Written...
Community Calendar
Jefferson Starship – Get ready to rock. Iconic ‘70s rock band Jefferson Starship will take the stage at the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com or AXS.com. December 10. Tamale Market – From 2-5...
Volunteering to feed the hungry
Students from the Universal Audenried Culinary Academy program fed nearly 500 South Philadelphia residents during the Thanksgiving holiday. Contributed photo.
Feminist Flea Mini Market at Bok this Friday
The event is “mini.” The impact is major. On Dec. 9, from 6-10 p.m., the Feminist Flea Mini Market will highlight local artists and give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find unique holiday gifts, all while supporting Homies Helping Homies — a mutual aid initiative in Point Breeze.
‘The Light’ takes stage at Theatre Exile
The Light to the stage at Theatre Exile, 1340 S. 13th Street in February. Running February 2-26, the 70 minute show directed by J. Paul Nicholas is described as a real-time rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance, and despair that uncovers how the power of love can be a healing beacon of light. What started as the happiest day of a loving couple’s lives quickly unravels when ground-shifting accusations from the past resurface. Tickets are $20-40. Email info@theatreexile.org or call 215-218-4022.
The Streets of Philadelphia
City Council passed its mid-year budget last week. It’s different this fiscal year. Philadelphia found itself sitting on an unprecedented surplus. The mayor reportedly struggled figuring out how to spend it. Let those two sentences sink in for a while. But don’t fear. City Council was around to help him figure out what to do with all that extra money. Hey, it’s kind of like they hit the lottery. This is the stuff political dreams are made of.
Eurobar opens in Italian Market
It was finally the proper time to gracefully open the doors. After eight long years of planning, renovating and decorating, Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico have officially opened a new “Eurobar” and restaurant at the corner of 8th and Carpenter streets in the Italian Market. Properly named “Grace and Proper,” the new establishment breathes new life into a historic corner building that served previous stints as a pharmacy and a delicatessen.
Paradigm Gallery + Studio moving to Old City
One of South Philly’s premier galleries of contemporary artwork is moving to a new location. Paradigm Gallery + Studio, currently located at 746 S. 4th St. in Queen Village, will pack up its fine-art collection and move to a five-story building at 12 N. 3rd St. in Old City. Paradigm co-founders Jason Chen and Sara McCorriston recently purchased the new, and much larger, 7,000-square-foot building and expect to open in the spring.
Letters to the Editor
During Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I like to take time to reflect on the things in my life that I am grateful for. And this year, I want to share how thankful I am for cyber education. My children attend Reach Cyber Charter School, a unique, tuition-free online public...
Full college scholarship going to South Phila. HS senior
A South Philadelphia High School student will receive a college scholarship thanks to a lifelong public education advocate. Dr. Shawn Joseph will give a four-year scholarship, including tuition and books, to a class of 2023 student who will attend either Lincoln University or Cheyney University. Joseph is the co-director of...
‘In Between and All at Once’ on display at Magic Gardens
The works of Chloe Luisa Piñero will be on display at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens at 1020 South Street from Dec. 9 through Feb. 26. In Between and All at Once showcases the multimedia collages by Piñero. In these works, Piñero combines traditional figurative painting with sourced materials from thrift shops, social media, magazines, and dollar stores to construct fantasy worlds. Her figures exist in environments that explore themes of queerness, desire, and sexuality. By deconstructing and reassembling elements to create her own characters, Piñero explores how adornment, body standards, and attraction impact the expectations of femme-presenting people. This exhibition depicts the nuances between reality and fantasy through the worlds that Piñero creates.
Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster
A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
The Krasner Travesty
This is not a defense of Larry Krasner. The embattled Philadelphia district attorney has been impeached by the Republican-dominated Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Every Republican but one voted to impeach and not a single Democrat. His trial by the state Senate is scheduled to begin on Jan. 18. Republicans, if they vote along party lines, will need five Democrats to join them if Krasner is to be convicted and removed from office.
Double stabbing in Bella Vista
An arrest was made following a double stabbing on the 800 block of League Street in the Bella Vista neighborhood on Nov. 28. According to police, a 44-year-old male was stabbed once in the head and a 33-year-old male was stabbed once in the mouth and once in the chest during the incident that occurred at approximately 3:11 a.m. Both were transported to Jefferson Hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.
Around Town
Elegance Quartet to rock the Fleisher Art Memorial. Local musical act Elegance Quartet will be performing at the Fleisher Art Memorial at 719 Catharine St. on Nov. 27. The program, called “Love is a Mix Tape, is a tribute to some of the group’s favorite songs of the heart, written in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The show, which runs from 5-7 p.m., will include both acoustic and electric songs, with a musical interlude by musician John Conahan on piano and vocals. There will be light refreshments and beer/wine for purchase. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-is-a-mix-tape-tickets-458435070637 for tickets.
Elegance Quartet to rock the Fleisher Art Memorial
Local musical act Elegance Quartet will be performing at the Fleisher Art Memorial at 719 Catharine Street on November 27. The program, called “Love is a Mix Tape, is a tribute to some of the group’s favorite songs of the heart, written in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The show, which runs from 5-7 p.m., will include both acoustic and electric songs, with a musical interlude by musician John Conahan on piano and vocals. There will be light refreshments and beer/wine for purchase. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-is-a-mix-tape-tickets-458435070637 for tickets.
Artisan candles and more at Chandlery
Stanford Ponson wasn’t going to let the pandemic destroy a dream of his. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native took a crack at the candle industry, opening Chandlery Scent Studio at 1533 South St. in November 2020. But supply chain issues and staffing shortages forced the small business to close just 14 months later.
Chew Playground looking better than ever
The South Philly Sigma Sharks were swimming in dangerous waters. The youth football program has always called Chew Playground at 18th Street and Washington Avenue in Point Breeze its home despite badly needing an upgrade. Most of the grass was gone and the Sharks were playing in a dustbowl. “It...
South Philly Review
Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Philadelphia, PAhttps://southphillyreview.com/
Comments / 0