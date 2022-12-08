Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Black Rock, Heber City’s newest hotel chock full of year round amenities
HEBER, Utah — Black Rock Mountain Resort is a semi-hidden gem in Heber, just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, and offers easy access to some of the […]
Local dessert shop owner heartbroken after vandal shatters storefront glass
Owners and employees of a downtown dessert shop are heartbroken after someone shattered the glass storefront of their café.
Park Record
Transgender Parkite invites readers to look through ‘Foggy Goggles’￼
Parkite and TED talker Cami Richardson would like people who have or haven’t read her 2019 memoir, “Do You Know Who I Once Was? A Story of an Unlikely Journey to Be One’s True Self,” to get the rest of the stories. Richardson has published a...
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
NOW: 30 firefighters on scene of Salt Lake City 2-alarm warehouse fire
Salt Lake City Fire Dept. crews are currently on scene of a commercial warehouse fire.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Oregon woman killed in Deer Valley tubing accident
An 18-year-old Oregon woman died after crashing into a chairlift tower while tubing at Deer Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Idaho State Journal
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah — More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton early Monday morning. A Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell...
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
KSLTV
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
utahstories.com
The Fate of Ogden’s Union Station
OGDEN ― A storm brews in this mountainside city over what will become of its iconic but neglected Union Station. The original train station at the base of Historic 25th Street dated back to 1869. As train travel expanded, that station gave way to its larger predecessor in 1889, a structure that succumbed to fire in 1923.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
Two victims taken to hospital after shots fired on Redwood Rd. Saturday morning
Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
midutahradio.com
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
KUTV
UDOT urges drivers to stay off roads altogether ahead of incoming storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the incoming snow expected to make for some treacherous road conditions on Monday, UDOT is encouraging people to consider staying home and off the roads altogether. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told 2News on Sunday evening that crews were already out pre-treating the roads....
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
Disagreement leads to shooting between drivers in West Valley City
One person is in stable condition after a shooting following what police called a disagreement between two drivers in West Valley City on Friday.
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
Comments / 0