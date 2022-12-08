Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIS-TV
Crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said crisis negotiators deployed to Boozer St. Tuesday afternoon. The department said at around 12:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 500 block of Boozer St. in response to a call from an out-of-state woman. The caller said her friend at the residence was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend. The caller also said that a young child was in the home and that both mother and child had locked themselves in the upstairs bathroom.
WIS-TV
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
WIS-TV
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington School District One spokesperson told WIS a school administrator mistook a 23-year-old man for a high schooler, allowing him to move through the campus last Thursday. That alleged intruder was 23-year-old Dylan Silber, who now faces a disrupting school charge for being on River...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for stolen trailer and suspect vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a trailer. On Nov. 1, 2022, an enclosed trailer was stolen from the Q’s Quik Mini Storage on Industrial Dr. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid Cargo and is 8 and a half feet by 20 feet. Detectives released multiple photos of a truck that is believed to be connected to the incident.
WIS-TV
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
WIS-TV
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process. Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.
WIS-TV
Antar Jeter awaits extradition in Danville, Virginia
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man accused of murder is still behind bars in Virginia tonight. The 46-year-old Antar Jeter was arrested Friday afternoon in Danville Virginia. Jeter and 5-year-old aspen were found in a hospital parking lot. Authorities say Jeter’s financial transactions led them to Aspen and Antar Jeter’s location. Virginia court records show Jeter had a hearing earlier Monday morning in Virginia.
WIS-TV
Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
WIS-TV
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 68-year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III as the pedestrian who died. According to officials, Gibbons was walking on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 p.m. on...
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
WIS-TV
Columbia fire crews have cleared area of natural gas line cut in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is reporting that the area where a natural gas line was cut is now safe to travel through. Officials said the cut happened where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive. Fire crews arrived during the afternoon of Monday, December 12...
Inmate death at Richland County jail confirmed; Officials address concerns
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office said an inmate has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The death was confirmed to News19 on Thursday afternoon and, according to a county spokesperson, is under investigation. No details regarding the cause or manner of death have...
WIS-TV
Auto repair shop remains open after truck crashes through its lobby
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Despite a truck totaling its lobby the night before, a Lexington County auto repair shop remained open for business on Tuesday. A truck crashed through Minnie’s Auto Repair’s lobby around 6 p.m. on Monday night. WIS obtained surveillance videos of the damage. No...
WIS-TV
Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment. Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 was driven at a high speed, going to the left of the road.
Comments / 0