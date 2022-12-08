ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Quick Country 96.5

Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
ROCHESTER, MN
ROCHESTER, MN

Wind Advisory Issued for Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Rochester is included in a Wind Advisory that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is expecting a major storm system to blow into southeast Minnesota with wind gusts as high 45 mph. Winds are predicted to consistently blow between 20 and 30 mph. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

Olmsted County Commissioner Receives Statewide Honor

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A member of the Olmsted County Board was recently presented with a statewide honor. Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden was named the winner of the President's Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties. The award honors exemplary leadership in public service. Kiscaden, who was elected to the...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
ROCHESTER, MN

Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester

Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
ROCHESTER, MN
LANESBORO, MN

Young Lanesboro Man Killed In Equipment Loading Mishap

Lawler, IA (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Lanesboro is dead as the result of an equipment loading mishap in Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol’s incident report indicates 21-year-old Joseph Gathje was found pinned underneath a large piece of tacked equipment at the intersection of Vanderbilt Ln. and 160th St. The fatal incident occurred in Lawler, about 30 miles south of the Iowa-Minnesota state line shortly before noon Monday.
LANESBORO, MN
ROCHESTER, MN

Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
ROCHESTER, MN
ROCHESTER, MN

Storm-Related Injury Crash Occurred Just West of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Marys Hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a weather-related crash near Rochester. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Sabreena Michel of Luverne was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 14 around 8:35 AM. The State Patrol report on the incident indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when the SUV, a van, and a pickup truck made contact about halfway between Rochester and Byron.
ROCHESTER, MN
RICE COUNTY, MN

11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
RICE COUNTY, MN
ROCHESTER, MN

Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

