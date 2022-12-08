ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

One Airlifted To VA Hospital After Fast-Moving Fairfax County Fire Breaks Out In Area Home

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEeOe_0jbrrLJI00

One person was airlifted to a Virginia hospital after a morning fire broke out inside a Fairfax County home on Thursday leaving several occupants of the residence trapped inside, according to investigators.

First responders from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, to the 6300 block of Abilene Street in the Springfield area for a reported fire with residents trapped inside.

Paramedics were called in to treat and evaluate one patient, though the rest of the occupants of the home were able to escape with minor or no injuries, officials say.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, the department declared that the fire was under control, though crews remained at the scene to ensure there were no extensions or hot spots that flared up.

One person was airlifted to an area hospital by a Fairfax County Police Department helicopter with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

The 41-year-old man reportedly suffered burns to his face, both arms, and legs.

It is unclear what caused the fire or where it started. The American Red Cross was also called in to assist the family following the blaze.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say. Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Daily Voice

Unattended Candle Sparks Unintentional $50K Carroll County House Fire

An unattended candle left alone in the living room of a Carroll County home caused a large fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, officials announced. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, members of the Winfield Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 7300 block of Woodbine Road in Woodbine when a homeowner found that a candle had started a blaze that was spreading to other combustibles in the living room.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash

Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. According to the preliminary report, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck two northbound vehicles. One person died at...
LEESBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Fire Marshals Investigating Deadly Blaze At Westminster Bike Shop That Killed Owner: Officials

Authorities say that one person was killed in Maryland when an early-morning fire broke out at a popular bike shop in Carroll County on Monday morning. Bradley White, 55, the owner of White’s Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 12, when a fire broke out at his business and spread to nearby apartments and other buildings, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Bay Net

Police Continue To Investigate Serious Collision In Chaptico

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.
CHAPTICO, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Teenagers Injured in Early Sunday Morning Crash

Two teenagers suffered non life-threatening injuries following a crash that left the vehicle upside down against a utility pole, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer. Both were transported to a local hospital and were likely unrestrained in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Scooter driver killed in Southeast DC crash

A man was killed Friday night after his motorized scooter collided with a car in Southeast D.C., authorities said. In a news release, District police said around 11 p.m. Friday night, 30-year-old Jonathan Plater of Lanham, Maryland, was riding a Honda PCX 150 scooter northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast.
LANHAM, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1

It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
426K+
Followers
62K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy