One Airlifted To VA Hospital After Fast-Moving Fairfax County Fire Breaks Out In Area Home

One person was airlifted to a Virginia hospital after a morning fire broke out inside a Fairfax County home on Thursday leaving several occupants of the residence trapped inside, according to investigators.

First responders from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, to the 6300 block of Abilene Street in the Springfield area for a reported fire with residents trapped inside.

Paramedics were called in to treat and evaluate one patient, though the rest of the occupants of the home were able to escape with minor or no injuries, officials say.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, the department declared that the fire was under control, though crews remained at the scene to ensure there were no extensions or hot spots that flared up.

One person was airlifted to an area hospital by a Fairfax County Police Department helicopter with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

The 41-year-old man reportedly suffered burns to his face, both arms, and legs.

It is unclear what caused the fire or where it started. The American Red Cross was also called in to assist the family following the blaze.