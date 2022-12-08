ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas

A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Jury convicts Angelo Harrod in killing of midshipman's mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Anne Arundel County jury on Tuesday convicted the man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. After two weeks of testimony, more than 100 exhibits, hours of videos and reams of forensic reports, data analysis and more, it took the jury less than four hours over two days to decide the defendant is guilty of murder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County to pay city $3M to true up water bill balances

An ongoing dispute between Baltimore City and Baltimore County regarding payments for water services will be resolved once the county pays millions of dollars. Baltimore County is paying some $3 million in water balances that's payment for what's called "true-up balances" between the city and county for fiscal years 2014 through 2018.
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Positively Baltimore: Philosophy Wine's success story

Kimberly T. Johnson and Denise Roles-Matthews, co-founders of the first African American and woman-owned winery in Maryland and Baltimore, have been in the business for about four years and already has scores of silver and bronze medals in the Maryland Governor's Cup competition. They explain what sparked their interest to start Philosophy Wine.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore

A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore Tuesday. It's the latest in a string of robberies involving ride shares. This one happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. The victim in this case is a 42-year-old woman who was forced out of her car at gunpoint. The incident shocked neighbors in the quiet neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Love triangle ends in man's fatal shooting in Cockeysville

TOWSON, Md. — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
delawarepublic.org

Delaware sees second record month of overdose deaths in 2022

Delaware’s overdose crisis reached a new peak in November with a record 43 deaths, surpassing a previous high set in May of this year. 376 people have died of drug overdoses in Delaware in 2022 — 18 percent higher than in the same period in 2021, which saw 515 people die by the end of the year. Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney says historical overdose data gives her agency reason to worry that deaths may continue to trend upwards in the coming months.
DELAWARE STATE
Wbaltv.com

Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant

Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center

A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
BALTIMORE, MD

