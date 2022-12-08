Delaware’s overdose crisis reached a new peak in November with a record 43 deaths, surpassing a previous high set in May of this year. 376 people have died of drug overdoses in Delaware in 2022 — 18 percent higher than in the same period in 2021, which saw 515 people die by the end of the year. Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney says historical overdose data gives her agency reason to worry that deaths may continue to trend upwards in the coming months.

