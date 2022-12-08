Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out in four days to Maryland teachers
Employees at a Maryland school district will receive an early Christmas present this week, providing some extra cash during the holiday season.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas
A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's Public Health Pathways Program aims to close gap in nursing shortage
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is launching a program aimed at pulling people out of poverty by giving them a career path in health care. The program's partners said the COVID-19 pandemic showed the need to expand the health care workforce, particularly in nursing. Maryland currently has a 25% vacancy rate for nurses statewide.
Wbaltv.com
Tendea Family's community event asks tough question: 'Do we leave or change?'
The Tendea Family has been a force in the community for years. They work to cultivate pride in communities and show young people how they can make a difference. They say the only way they can make a change is if they work together. Sunday, inside the Eubie Blake Center, the Tendea Family rallied together concerned Baltimoreans.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland researcher explains why energy fusion discovery is 'very exciting'
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Maryland researcher has close ties with colleagues who made a breakthrough scientific discovery that could change the world and the reliance on fossil fuels. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Library in California produced a reaction replicating the same fusion that powers the sun....
Wbaltv.com
Avoiding a Christmas crisis: Maryland engineers offer tips to keep your tree safe
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Engineers at the University of Maryland are warning the public to keep natural Christmas trees watered sufficiently to avoid a fast-growing fire. Every year, fire departments across the country respond to an average of 160 house fires that involve Christmas trees -- most of which were caused by natural trees.
Wbaltv.com
40 kids, 40 officers, $100 gift card: Shop with a Cop for Christmas
HANOVER, Md. — The 20th annual Baltimore Police Department's "Shop with a Cop" event took place on Saturday. Forty children had breakfast with 40 officers, and they were given a $100 gift card to spend at the Walmart in Hanover. "There's no greater feeling. I mean, to see the...
Wbaltv.com
Jury convicts Angelo Harrod in killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Anne Arundel County jury on Tuesday convicted the man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. After two weeks of testimony, more than 100 exhibits, hours of videos and reams of forensic reports, data analysis and more, it took the jury less than four hours over two days to decide the defendant is guilty of murder.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County to pay city $3M to true up water bill balances
An ongoing dispute between Baltimore City and Baltimore County regarding payments for water services will be resolved once the county pays millions of dollars. Baltimore County is paying some $3 million in water balances that's payment for what's called "true-up balances" between the city and county for fiscal years 2014 through 2018.
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Wbaltv.com
AACO police looking for several positions, offering signing bonus
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are looking for applicants for several positions on the force. Joining us with more on their recruitment efforts is Corporal Josh Dubroc as he talks about what positions they are looking for, as well as a signing bonus program going on now.
Wbaltv.com
Positively Baltimore: Philosophy Wine's success story
Kimberly T. Johnson and Denise Roles-Matthews, co-founders of the first African American and woman-owned winery in Maryland and Baltimore, have been in the business for about four years and already has scores of silver and bronze medals in the Maryland Governor's Cup competition. They explain what sparked their interest to start Philosophy Wine.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore
A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore Tuesday. It's the latest in a string of robberies involving ride shares. This one happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. The victim in this case is a 42-year-old woman who was forced out of her car at gunpoint. The incident shocked neighbors in the quiet neighborhood.
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Love triangle ends in man's fatal shooting in Cockeysville
TOWSON, Md. — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware sees second record month of overdose deaths in 2022
Delaware’s overdose crisis reached a new peak in November with a record 43 deaths, surpassing a previous high set in May of this year. 376 people have died of drug overdoses in Delaware in 2022 — 18 percent higher than in the same period in 2021, which saw 515 people die by the end of the year. Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney says historical overdose data gives her agency reason to worry that deaths may continue to trend upwards in the coming months.
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
Wbaltv.com
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center
A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
