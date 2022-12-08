Watch: Machine Gun Kelly took up cooking for Megan Fox

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly says he tried to take up cooking for his fiancée, Megan Fox .

Machine Gun Kelly (R) recalled how he tried making cinnamon rolls for his fiancée, Megan Fox, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 32-year-old singer, rapper and actor, born Colson Baker, recalled on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! how he tried making cinnamon rolls for Fox, 36.

Kelly said he and Fox have made an effort to "come to each other's world" since getting engaged in January.

"So with mine, she'll stay up until 8 a.m. while I smoke cigarettes and record music all day, and then with me, I always see her struggling with dietary with restaurants or food, so I'm like, 'Oh, maybe I'll just learn how to cook for her.' So you know, I started taking up cooking," he said.

Kelly said he attempted baking after Fox requested gluten-free, coconut-free cinnamon rolls.

"I got the recipe down. I went to the store, got all the ingredients, and I'm making this huge commitment of cinnamon rolls. Then I get to the part in the instructions where it's like, 'Put them on a baking sheet.' We just moved into this new house and I didn't get baking sheets," he said.

Kelly reached out to his new neighbor, who happens to be actor Michael B. Jordan , and was able to get a baking sheet.

"We went and got the baking sheet and made the cinnamon rolls," he said. "She eats the cinnamon roll -- she goes, 'Wow, this is really good.' I eat the cinnamon roll -- I go, 'This is so bad.'"

Kelly was "so ashamed" that he ended up throwing away the cinnamon rolls while Fox was at the store. When she returned, Fox and the couple's respective kids were disappointed there were no cinnamon rolls.

Kelly has a daughter, Casie, with his ex-partner Emma Cannon, while Fox has three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green .

Kelly stars in the new, semi-autobiographical film Taurus , which opened in select theaters in November. He released his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout , in March.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com