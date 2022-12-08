Read full article on original website
Related
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
TMZ.com
Sizzla Burns Plaques from DJ Khaled, Pissed His Name Was Too Small
Jamaican dancehall legend Sizzla is burning a bridge -- almost literally, because he didn't get a big enough credit for his work on some DJ Khaled albums. The reggae vet lived up to his name Thursday, as he angrily set fire to the commemorative plaques Khaled and Epic Records sent to him. The burning issue for Sizzla?
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Gets Haircut In The Middle Of The Saudi Arabian Desert: Watch
The Grammys’ second-most-nominated rap artist continues to find ways to one-up his previous accomplishments. DJ Khaled brands himself on the various publicity stunts he performs, but who can blame him? His whole identity was built on doing things that “they” said he couldn’t do. Therefore, the 47-year-old is spending his life showing the world he can do whatever he wants.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
50 Cent Posts Video of Himself Irritating Jay-Z By Running On Stage During Hov and Kanye West’s Performance
50 Cent took a trip down memory lane and posted a classic clip of himself irritating Jay-Z while Hov was performing. This afternoon (Nov. 17), 50 Cent went on Instagram to share a video clip that showed the moment when he ran around onstage during Jay-Z and Kanye West performing "Can't Tell Me Nothing" at the 2007 edition of Screamfest in New York City. In the snippet, Fif is seen running on stage, grinning ear-to-ear as Hov is performing, visibly irritating him.
Fat Joe: Beef with 50 Cent Resulted in Losing $20 Million Michael Jordan Collaboration
Rapper Fat Joe has written a book with renowned hip-hop journalist, Shaheem Reid. In an excerpt featured on GQ’s website, the Bronx-raised hip-hop artist talks about losing a $20 million deal because of a hip-hop beef with perhaps the industry’s biggest antagonizer, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent. In...
REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark
The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jermaine Dupri Recalls Being Blown Away by Xscape’s Talent as He Presents Them With The ‘Lady of Soul Award’
Trailblazing 90s R&B group Xscape accepted the prestigious “Lady of Soul” Award at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. The memorable moment was presented by the man who kickstarted their musical careers and ultimately helped reshape the sound and fashion of hip-hop and R&B, Grammy Award-winning musician Jermaine Dupri.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Defends Yung Miami After Akademiks Calls Her A Side Chick
Diddy claps back after Akademiks calls Yung Miami a “side chick.”. Akademiks and Yung Miami had the timeline in shambles on Monday as the two traded shots. After Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child, Twitter instantly began hounding down Yung Miami. Though her mentions were likely filled with trolls already calling her a “side chick,” Akademiks’s commentary clearly stood out.
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Vents On IG: “Nobody Love Me FR”
The father of 10 is causing problems among the mother of his children again. 2022 has been a busy year for NBA YoungBoy in more ways than one. The 23-year-old has dropped seven more full-length projects and countless YouTube videos in the past twelve months. On top of this, his...
HipHopDX.com
Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live
Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Uncle Luke Comments On Fat Joe Claiming He Discovered Pitbull And Trick Daddy
On a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s podcast My Expert Opinion, Fat Joe claimed that he discovered Slip N’ Slide’s Trick Daddy as well as reggaeton iconoclast Pitbull, both of whom respectively have elevated their careers in their own right. Now, Miami Hip Hop pioneer Uncle Luke has responded to Joey Crack’s claims and says that he doesn’t remeber things going anything like that.
hotnewhiphop.com
Grove Hero & Lil Migo Fight At Airport
Lil Migo is signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, while Grove Hero is a Young Dolph affiliate. A year after his tragic death, Young Dolph’s impact on the Memphis scene is still strong and sustained. Unfortunately, much of that impact has also been as a result of presumed beef between many artists in the region. Recently, rappers Grove Hero and Lil Migo got into a fight at an airport. While Lil Migo signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, Grove Hero rides for Dolph, who Gotti had beef with. However, the reason as to why this physical altercation occurred is unknown, and it’s unclear whether it’s surrounding the late rapper.
hypebeast.com
Rap Supergroup MOUNT WESTMORE Drop Debut Studio Album 'Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort'
MOUNT WESTMORE, the West Coast rap supergroup comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, have debuted their first ever studio album aptly titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. Clocking in at an hour and five minutes, the 16-track studio effort comes together as a reminder of why the...
HipHopDX.com
Stream SZA's New Album 'SOS' Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More
SZA’s new album SOS is finally here — check it out below. Released on Friday (December 9), the eagerly anticipated project clocks in at a sprawling 23 tracks and boasts guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Phoebe Bridgers, as well as uncredited vocals from Lizzo.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
dancehallmag.com
Beenie Man Calls For Return Of MOBO Reggae Category And New Slot For Dancehall
Dancehall icon Beenie Man has made a call for the directors of the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards to reinstate the Reggae category, as well as create a separate category for the Dancehall genre. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Girl Dem Sugar shared video clips of his...
Comments / 0