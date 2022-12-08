Read full article on original website
Africa's food crisis is the biggest yet – five reasons why
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - In October, Nadifa Abdi Isak brought her malnourished daughters to hospital in Mogadishu. That day, a nurse said, 42 other children had already been checked into the emergency unit, ravaged by hunger. There were 57 the day before that.
Guests Travel To Inauguration of Africa’s First 770
The Shluchim to Abuja, Nigeria, Rabbi Israel and Haya Uzan are inaugurating the first 770 building on the African continent. Fellow shluchim are en route to the grand celebration. Head Shliach of Central Africa, Rabbi Shlomo Bentolila, and fellow shluchim are en route to the grand opening of the first...
China’s Covid crisis demands terrible choices. The world will suffer if this goes wrong
Protesters across China have made one thing very clear: after three years of harsh restrictions, many people are tired of their government’s pursuit of an increasingly ineffective zero-Covid strategy. China once celebrated its success in containing outbreaks and keeping its economy running, but it has been slow to adapt to a world of more infective variants and mass vaccination. As life begins to feel increasingly normal in Britain and elsewhere, 49 cities – representing a third of China’s population and two-fifths of its economic output – are in partial or total lockdown.
Indonesia quake responders, Mali aid group suspensions, and refugee swimmers on Netflix: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The next phase for Indonesia’s earthquake response. Volunteers and local groups are on the front lines of emergency rescue and response as communities dig out from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Cianjur Regency, southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on 21 November. The death toll from the quake had climbed to 310 by 25 November, with at least 24 people still missing. Several international NGOs have announced plans to respond, often through locally registered versions of themselves. Direct Relief is channelling some funding to the Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center, the response arm of one of Indonesia’s biggest faith-based and civil society groups. In the coming days, the focus will be on preventing the disease outbreaks and health threats that frequently follow disasters and displacement. Indonesia is intensely exposed to disaster threats, and the climate crisis can supercharge flood and storm risks. Researchers say the Cianjur earthquake was destructive because it was shallow – underscoring the need to improve building practices to prepare for the next threat.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
‘Brother, Help Me’: People Are Losing Limbs in Europe’s Forgotten Migrant Crisis
The news was so distressing it stopped the man in his tracks. His brother-in-law was lying in a Lithuanian hospital after having one of his legs amputated, while all five toes on his remaining leg had been removed due to frostbite. The brother-in-law, 25, did not receive treatment in time after fracturing his leg while running in the swampy forests of northeastern Europe as he and other migrants tried to pass through.
The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco
This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
The wild scandal embroiling South Africa's president
How did 20 buffalo, an elusive Sudanese businessman, and a cash-stuffed sofa lead to the potential impeachment of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa? Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Cyril Ramaphosa? Until about six months ago, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was almost entirely expected to hold onto his presidential position come Dec. 16, the date of the African National Congress (ANC) conference. The ANC is Ramaphosa's party, as well as South Africa's ruling party. But everything changed in June 2022, when former South African spy chief Arthur Fraser released a surprising statement that alleged he had evidence, including "photographs, bank accounts, video...
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
The United States has returned more than $20.6 million in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator Gen. Sani Abacha, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift
China says it will stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they've become "impossible" to track with mass testing no longer required
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
Rising climate costs to challenge countries, companies in 2023
Dec 14 (Reuters) - In a year marked by yet more climate-linked floods, hurricanes and droughts, governments and companies were forced to look more closely at the financial risks and their exposure to liability.
Home Office considers detention and ban for people entering illegally
Tough measures to address ‘big concern’ for Tory voters are among suggestions in report by rightwing thinktank
The US must wake up to China's success in the Western Hemisphere
China has been making its presence felt throughout the Western Hemisphere for many years. Beijing has strategically invested in infrastructure, mineral wealth, and oil. It has also developed a large and sophisticated signals intelligence collection capability in the region. Chinese trade with Latin America is now worth roughly $450 billion...
