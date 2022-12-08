ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Show off your Christmas lights display

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPajr_0jbrqNBN00

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you think you have the best Christmas lights display in the area? We want to show it off!

Fill out the survey below to put your display on our map. We will send you a release so we can use your photos online and on air.

Be on the lookout, as your display could make it on the news!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Holiday events to warm your spirit this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The first full week of December has come and gone, and folks are feeling merry and festive. Who can blame them? What with the Circle of Lights lighting Monument Circle downtown Indianapolis, the Dasher’s Lightshow at Castleton Square Mall and countless other light shows throughout central Indiana glistening brightly.  But there are still […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Mothers of murder victims celebrate Christmas together

INDIANAPOLIS — A line of shoes, more than 200 pairs, one for each life lost to violence in Indianapolis this year, lined the sidewalk of Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts on East 32nd Street where families of murder victims gathered to celebrate Christmas. In a room full of broken hearts, children received […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD boosts ranks with transfers from other departments

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam De Both spent more than eight years as a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Bartholomew County after breaking in with the Indiana University Police Department. Now De Both is a patrolman on IMPD’s Southeast District, enticed by better pay and the opportunity to leave Columbus for Indy. “Coming from a smaller agency there are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five children. One of the children, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy