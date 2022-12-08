Show off your Christmas lights display
INDIANAPOLIS — Do you think you have the best Christmas lights display in the area? We want to show it off!
Fill out the survey below to put your display on our map. We will send you a release so we can use your photos online and on air.
Be on the lookout, as your display could make it on the news!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0