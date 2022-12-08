ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

Denise B.
5d ago

This is what happens when the government gets in your business and tells not to spank your kids, kids now don't care, they are entitled and cry if you say no.

ShawQ Beale
4d ago

That cashier was in on it. Any retail employee knows that you don’t hit cash button unless they paying with cash! You hit the button that states the form of payment that they are using.

David Sheets
5d ago

I don’t understand this story you could not do this at the Walmart I work at. You are allowed only 200.00 a day in buying gift cards Must have a new cashier

