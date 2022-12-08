Read full article on original website
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
Attorneys for AL death row inmate claim he wasn’t told about stay of execution while strapped to gurney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate whose execution was called off earlier this month now claim the execution process continued despite a stay from the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. In newly filed court documents, attorneys for Kenneth Smith say, despite a stay, Smith was...
Judge rejects plea from death row inmate’s daughter to watch execution
A federal judge has rejected a plea from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s execution — because under Missouri law, she is too young to witness the man be put to death by lethal injection. Kevin Johnson Jr., 37, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer William McEntee in 2005. The death row inmate’s lawyers’ appeals pending that seek to spare his life in the 11th hour. Johnson’s daughter, Khorry Ramey, had asked to attend the execution, and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court...
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
Man arrested in connection with 'executions' of 4 people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation, authorities say
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as "executions," officials said.
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
Blakely files petition with Alabama Supreme Court
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is asking another Alabama appeals court to take up his case and overturn his conviction.
Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations
A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.
‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt
Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
Federal judge to decide whether to block drugs Mississippi uses to put inmates to death
A federal judge will decide whether to block Mississippi from using three drugs when it puts inmates to death, and his ruling could determine whether the state carries out its next execution in about two weeks. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate heard several hours of arguments Monday in a lawsuit...
Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours
The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday. Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Mississippi
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
Execution warrant sought for an Arizona death row inmate
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has requested the state Supreme Court issue a warrant of execution for death row inmate Aaron Gunches, 51.
