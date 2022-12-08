ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Independent

Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son

A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

Judge rejects plea from death row inmate’s daughter to watch execution

A federal judge has rejected a plea from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s execution — because under Missouri law, she is too young to witness the man be put to death by lethal injection. Kevin Johnson Jr., 37, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer William McEntee in 2005. The death row inmate’s lawyers’ appeals pending that seek to spare his life in the 11th hour. Johnson’s daughter, Khorry Ramey, had asked to attend the execution, and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court...
KIRKWOOD, MO
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
Mark Randall Havens

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence

Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
MyArkLaMiss

More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations

A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.
PEARL, MS
The Independent

‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt

Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Week

Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours

The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday.  Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Mississippi

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

