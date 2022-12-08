Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Cortland County to make decision on redistricting
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County is considering remapping its legislative districts. The county is currently divided into 17 parts. Officials might chop that number down to as little as 11. Maps that have 13 and 15 districts are also being considered. Officials aim to decide on a number...
whcuradio.com
Dryden school district has multiple job openings, says superintendent
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you’re looking for a job, try the Dryden Central School District. Superintendent Josh Bacigalupi has several openings. Anyone who’s interested in applying or seeing a full list of available jobs in the Dryden Central School District can fill out an application at the district’s website.
whcuradio.com
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Jail sees fewer intakes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fewer inmates are entering the Tompkins County Jail. For the third straight month, intakes at the jail are down. In November, 58 people were brought in – down from 69 in October. Officials are considering sharing a facility with Cortland County. In related news,...
whcuradio.com
Report: Cortland County alcohol offenses nearly triple in November
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are reporting a sharp rise in alcohol offenses. The Department of Emergency Response received 17 calls about alcohol in November. That’s nearly triple the number from October. The county also received 50 reports of disorderly conduct last month. inmates in...
whcuradio.com
Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
whcuradio.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
whcuradio.com
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
whcuradio.com
IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
Comments / 0