Weather in West will be active, bringing snow and rain
Active weather will impact the West over the next few days, bringing rounds of mountain snow and rainfall. Record warmth will impact the South and the East Coast.
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Winter weather alerts extend from Midwest to Plains
Winter weather alerts are in place across the Plains to the Midwest, with snow in Michigan, and rain is forecast from the southern Plains to the Ohio River Valley.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Back-to-back winter storms bring heavy snow, critical fire conditions and even a possible haboob to the West
Two winter storms in less than a week will bring more than a foot of snow to the mountains, wind gusts of over 70 mph leading to the possibility of a wall of dust and the high danger of fire to the central and western US.
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
NWS: Light snow flurries expected; accumulations not
Patchy areas of light snow flurries are possible through early evening. Accumulations or adverse impacts are not expected.
Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures
Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out.
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
Perhaps a pocket of sunshine through tomorrow afternoon
TONIGHT: Grey skies all across the Ohio Valley. We did trend dry asides from a few pockets of light mist earlier this morning. Temperatures did not warm up much today, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s today. A few light rain showers started to approach this afternoon and evening. Most of the precip will stay south of I 70, but a stray sprinkle is possible along and north. The trend for the overnight hours is gradual clearing. Tonight, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 30s. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as we head into the beginning of tomorrow.
Storm with Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages and Travel Delays in Midwest and Northeast, Forecast Warns.
This week's latest forecast warned that portions of the Midwest and Northeast could expect a developing storm, causing rain showers and strong winds. The forecast added that the storm could cause power outages and travel delays. The storm will unload heavy rain with a mixture of snow and strong winds,...
Rain continues into Wednesday but dries out for Thursday
Wednesday will be mild once again, but a few areas of rain will also keep it damp during the day.
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
More fog for the weekend, get ready for rain Sunday
Today’s fog isn’t as bad as yesterday’s but it’s a nuisance never the less. This afternoon, after the fog burns off, should be nice with highs in the 70s.
Pair of Storms to Unload Heavy Rain in Central U.S This Week, Causing Rising Water Levels and Small Stream Flooding
According to the latest forecast, a pair of storms could unload heavy rain in the Central United States, resulting in a potential rise of water levels in rivers and small stream flooding. As many American shoppers planned the coming and much-awaited Christmas and Holiday season, the severe weather conditions and...
