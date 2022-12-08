Read full article on original website
wayne brewer
5d ago
since when does the executive branch tell the judicial what to do? ...oh that's right. Democrats don't understand the Constitution. ...or they just don't care and do whatever they want.
IDAHO MAGA MAN
5d ago
when the doj threatens the Supreme Court, the corrupt doj should be disbanded and reformed under congressional scutiny.
Al Clarke
5d ago
garland warns the SCOTUS what about 3 separate bodies Executive appointment v ersus Judicial branch
