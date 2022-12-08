ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wayne brewer
5d ago

since when does the executive branch tell the judicial what to do? ...oh that's right. Democrats don't understand the Constitution. ...or they just don't care and do whatever they want.

12
IDAHO MAGA MAN
5d ago

when the doj threatens the Supreme Court, the corrupt doj should be disbanded and reformed under congressional scutiny.

15
Al Clarke
5d ago

garland warns the SCOTUS what about 3 separate bodies Executive appointment v ersus Judicial branch

3
