Harrisburg, PA

WATCH: Harrisburg Homicide Suspect Ditches 23-Year-Old Victim's Van (Video)

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago

A video of the suspected killer of 23-year-old Jordan Allen of Harrisburg has been released by the police.

Allen was found shot dead in a wooded area behind some apartments in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities say.

Harrisburg police were called to "a report of a deceased male" in the wooded area behind the 52nd row of the Hall Manor Housing Community around 8:30 a.m., according to a release by the department later that afternoon.

The initial investigation showed he showed that the man had suffered a gunshot wound and had been dead for "an unknown amount of (time)," police stated in the release.

"The van belonging to Allen was later located in the area of South 15th and Catherine Streets. Video camera footage captured Allen's van being dropped off in the area, after his death, and the driver of the van entering into an awaiting sedan and leaving the area," the police said on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

A GoFundMe has also been launched to help memorialize Allen, if you want to donate you can do so here .

Debbie Wright
5d ago

The jacked part about most of these killings here in Harrisburg are some folks believe that they are their friends

Ican'tstandthepalefacelicecarrycavedogs
5d ago

This so uck up.My prayers blowing up in the wind to family and friends for justice may he RIP till you meet again 🙏🏾

