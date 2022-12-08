Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,246 new coronavirus cases Monday, 11,037 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,167,396 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,577 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,476 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Traveling Church Youth Group Leader In Virginia Convicted Of Grooming, Abusing Minors: Feds
A federal judge has convicted a traveling church youth group leader in Virginia of grooming and soliciting minors in his care, authorities announced.Charles Willoughby III, 39, of Norwalk, a group leader at the New Life Worship Center, will face up to 30 years after being convicted at trial on char…
NBC 29 News
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Governor Glenn Youngkin launches Task Force to address temporary detention order crisis
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking a step toward improving the timely placement and care of individuals under temporary detention orders. The Prompt Placement TDO Task Force, which Youngkin announced on Monday, will bring government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners together to address the TDO crisis.
Threat of wintry mix by Thursday morning in central Virginia
Some places in central Virginia might get a brief touch of wintry weather very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Prison officials: Inmate killed in attack at Virginia prison
Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him Sunday afternoon.
mediafeed.org
Virginia first-time homebuyers’ programs
Virginia is for lovers — or so the state slogan proclaims — and there are plenty of reasons why someone would love to purchase a home there. Good schools, good music, good food, and great scenery, to name a few. But for first-time homebuyers in Virginia, breaking into...
WSLS
Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
NBC12
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
Virginia DMV promotes ‘Start Anywhere’ for REAL ID, driver’s license, more
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles encouraged people in the state to make use of its "start anywhere" feature that allows a person to start transactions for several service online prior to heading to a DMV location for a visit.
rvamag.com
Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains
Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
WTOP
Guilty plea expected in Va. school bus abduction of 9-year-old girl
A Virginia man who was indicted on four felony counts in the abduction of a 9-year-old girl is expected to plead guilty, WTOP has learned. Online court records show 35-year-old Steven Randall Williams is expected to enter a plea on Feb. 17, 2023, in Stafford County Circuit Court. The reported...
Gov. Youngkin announces special election for seat held by late Congressman Donald McEachin
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the date for the special election to replace the late state representative A Donald McEachin.
NBC12
Virginia officials say more than 10,500 felons remained on voter rolls after re-offending
Another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of Elections said it discovered the issue while conducting list maintenance as the...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
NBC 29 News
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New reports from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Forbes Advisor says dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia. Speeding, drunk driving, and red-life running are among the unsafe behaviors they’re seeing. As a result, traffic deaths have gone up in the commonwealth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
