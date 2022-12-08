Read full article on original website
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
alabamanews.net
Selma Salvation Army Needs More Bell Ringers
The Christmas holiday season — is the busiest time of year for the Salvation Army in Selma. And it’s reaching out to the public — for more volunteers to help. Selma Salvation Army officials say — it’s all about people in the community — helping people in the community.
WSFA
Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
lakemagazine.life
Stars fell on Eclectic
Elizabeth “Betty” Stricker noticed the signs when she moved to a farm right outside of Eclectic several years ago. Cut to the shape of a star, the signs boldly declared, “Stars fell on Eclectic,” and were scattered throughout the town. Stricker remembers feeling so welcome at the time, mostly because of the signs and their genuine reminder that Eclectic is special. She wanted to know why: Why is the town of Eclectic was so special? and what makes the inscription so much more than a slogan?
alabamanews.net
Student Wins Essay Contest, Donates Prize Money to Flatwood Tornado Relief
A Montgomery area third-grade student won an essay contest writing about leadership, then showed his own leadership by donating his prize money to tornado victims. Terecko Moore is a student at Carver Elementary and Arts Magnet School. He won the Montgomery Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” essay contest, writing an essay called “Growing Into Leadership.”
WSFA
3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
wdhn.com
New Commissioner appointed in Coffee County
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Coffee County Commissioner to take the place of Josh Carnley, who was recently elected to the Alabama state Senate. Alvin “Sonny” Moore III will serve as the representative for the Third District in the commission for the rest...
wbrc.com
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille holds groundbreaking in Troy
Some rainy weather couldn’t dampen the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy on Dec. 12. Members of the state government, Troy City Council, Pike County Commission, City of Troy employees, Pike County residents and representatives from Baumhower’s Victory Grille were all on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.
wtvy.com
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
WSFA
Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From family traditions to gifts and decorations, the holidays are a time of joy for most people, but for some it is a time of sadness. “It’s called the ‘holiday blues,’” said Justice White, clinical director at Carastar Health in Montgomery. “Some people have lost loved ones around this time, or lost them at any particular time, but during Christmas you really think about that mother, that son or someone that has died in the past.”
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
WSFA
At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
alabamanews.net
What’s Next for Tornado-Ravaged Flatwood Community
Now that the shock of the EF-2 tornado that hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community has settled in, residents are asking “What’s next?”. The tornado hit the community just outside of the Montgomery city limits just after 3AM on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Investigators say a large tree hit...
WSFA
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
alabamanews.net
Two Selma women charged with theft of property in Auburn
Two Selma women are in custody after police in Auburn say they stole from a business and later attempted to elude an officer. Officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Rand and 25-year-old Davida Hall on warrants charging them with 3rd degree theft of property and attempting to elude. Police say the arrests...
Troy Messenger
TFD responds to structure fire
According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Orange Street on Tuesday morning. The Pike County Communications District received a call about a structure fire in the 400 block of W. Orange Street in Troy at 8:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to the release, TFD arrived on scene within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from an outbuilding located in the back yard of a residence, being utilized as a utility shed. The residential home was not impacted by the fire.
