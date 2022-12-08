ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway

At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
Very large tornado hits Ras Laffan, Qatar

A very large tornado formed in Ras Laffan, around 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital Doha, Qatar on December 7, 2022. Another tornado was spotted on the same day in the abandoned town of Al Huwaylah. The twister was accompanied by heavy rain and large hail, triggering massive...
