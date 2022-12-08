Read full article on original website
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway
At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
watchers.news
Very large tornado hits Ras Laffan, Qatar
A very large tornado formed in Ras Laffan, around 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital Doha, Qatar on December 7, 2022. Another tornado was spotted on the same day in the abandoned town of Al Huwaylah. The twister was accompanied by heavy rain and large hail, triggering massive...
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
Idaho murders: Cops take hours of video from gas station after clerk spots white car on night of stabbings
An Idaho gas station clerk says she found a white sedan on surveillance video taken on the night of a quadruple homicide nearby and sent it to police.
Idaho murders: Captain recalls finding weeping friends, family at 'somber' crime scene
Idaho captain Roger Lanier recalled Tuesday responding to the harrowing scene where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death on the one-month anniversary of the murders.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to attend King Charles coronation after Netflix docuseries drop
Former leaders in Britain are telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to attend King Charles' coronation in June due to their Netflix release.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
New York City 'baby face killer' sought after gruesome apartment deadly stabbing of 16-year-old girl
The NYPD is seeking 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley, nicknamed the "baby face" killer for his mugshot, for the murder of a 16-year-old found stabbed in the neck at a Harlem apartment.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Mississippi State's Mike Leach in critical condition as report sheds light on health issue
Mississippi State University offered an update on football coach Mike Leach following his hospitalization for a "personal health issue."
Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped
A Georgia restaurant employee shot an armed intruder in self-defense after a he was pistol-whipped in the course of an attempted robbery of the restaurant last week.
NBC reporter who vanished after retracted Paul Pelosi report returns to air
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who disappeared from network airwaves after his Paul Pelosi report was retracted last month, finally returned on Monday.
Lori Lightfoot ripped by Chicago media for ignoring concerns about police scanner suppression
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her administration have told local media organizations that they were only be offered access to police transmissions on a delay.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
