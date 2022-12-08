ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age

By Judy Packer-Tursman
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is associated with cognitive decline and may predict Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research released Thursday suggests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWgEL_0jbrp5LL00
A genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease in old age, suggests a study led by Drs. Douglas Leffa (L) and Tharick Pascoal, at the University of Pittsburgh. Photo by Julia Graeper/University of Pittsburgh

Recent large studies have hinted at a link between ADHD and Alzheimer's, the researchers said a news release, but this is the first study to tie genetic risk of ADHD to chances of developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease.

F indings from the study, which was led by by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers, were published Thursday in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

The study's two lead scientists stressed to UPI, however, that the 200-plus patients whose data were analyzed for the study lacked a clinical diagnosis of ADHD -- because it is very difficult to find studies with large sample sizes composed of elderly patients with clinically diagnosed ADHD.

So, the association between ADHD genetic risk scoring used in their study and Alzheimer's disease must be explored further, the researchers said.

And more work is needed to link older patients with a confirmed clinical diagnosis of ADHD and the development of dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

Also, they said, additional research is needed to determine whether interventions to treat ADHD can influence people's risk of Alzheimer's disease in the future -- and it may take several decades to arrive at a definitive answer.

In fact, the scientists cautioned against "overgeneralizing" their findings and urged families to "stay informed but calm."

"It is important to emphasize that the study participants did not have a clinical diagnosis of ADHD. We found that genetic susceptibility to ADHD was associated with cognitive decline and the development of brain pathologies associated with [Alzheimer's disease," Dr. Tharick Pascoal, the study's senior author said in an email.

However, Pascoal, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh, said some people who have this genetic susceptibility to ADHD never develop ADHD symptoms and people who do not have this genetic susceptibility develop ADHD.

"This genetic susceptibility is merely a risk factor for ADHD that is not currently used in clinical practice, which further reinforces that our results have no clinical implications and should not concern patients with ADHD at this early stage," he said.

Yet, Pascoal cited the importance of determining risk factors to help better identify patients who are likely to progress to severe Alzheimer's disease as new treatments are becoming available at earlier stages of the incurable neurodegenerative illness.

"This study highlights what many in the field are already discussing: The impact of ADHD can be observed throughout the lifespan, and it might be linked to neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease," Dr. Douglas Leffa, the study's lead author and a psychiatry resident at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said in the release.

For a long time, ADHD was considered a childhood disease that people grow out of after entering adulthood.

But doctors now know ADHD may persist into adulthood, with perhaps more diverse and subtle symptoms, as compared to children and adolescents, that may make it difficult to diagnose.

Similar to other behavioral disorders, ADHD has a genetic component, the said. And the risk of developing ADHD is determined by a combination of small genetic changes, not a single gene.

To measure this risk, researchers employed a previously developed tool called ADHD polygenic risk score, "which represents the combined genetic likelihood for developing the disorder, considering the entire genome sequence."

The scientists tapped a database of 212 adults, averaging 73 years old, who had no cognitive impairment at baseline. The database included brain scans, baseline amyloid and tau levels measured on PET scans and in the cerebrospinal fluid, and the results of regular cognitive assessments over six consecutive years. Patients' genome sequences also were accessible.

By calculating each patient's individual ADHD polygenic risk score and matching it with their signs of Alzheimer's disease, researchers were able to show that a higher score "can predict subsequent cognitive deterioration and development of Alzheimer's brain pathophysiology in the elderly who, until then, were not cognitively impaired."

However, the scientists noted that most of the patients in the study were White and had, on average, more than 16 years of education. They said they are working to recruit more participants from underrepresented backgrounds and begin follow-up testing.

"Right now, we are working on new studies trying to assess ADHD more robustly and enroll childhood ADHD patient cohorts so we can follow them over time for biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease," Pascoal said in the release.

"These studies take a long time to complete, but they are important for our understanding of multifactorial neurological diseases and how they affect cognitive impairments."

The study, which included researchers from Canada, Sweden and Brazil, was funded by the National Institutes of Health and Alzheimer's Association .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia

A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
BGR.com

Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer

A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
The Independent

What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?

Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
MedicalXpress

ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death

The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
People

Kirstie Alley's Colon Cancer Was Diagnosed Not Long Before Her Death — What Women Should Know

About 1 in 25 women in the United States will be diagnosed with the colorectal cancer in their lifetime and doctors urge regular screenings Kirstie Alley had colon cancer before she died Monday at the age of 71. Her diagnosis, which her family says the actress only recently discovered before her death, is shedding light on the disease and the importance of early detection. Colon, or colorectal, cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, after lung and breast cancers. Though women are at a slightly...
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
WebMD

COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds

Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
MedicalXpress

High sugar consumption linked to increased risk of premature aging in childhood cancer survivors

Survivors of childhood cancer who consumed more total sugar, added sugar, and sugar-sweetened beverages had more aging-related health conditions than survivors who consumed less sugar, according to results presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20. Children with cancer are often treated with harsh regimens...
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
497K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy