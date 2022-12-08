Read full article on original website
Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert
A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
Delish
Meghan Markle Recalls Kate Middleton and Prince William Not Wanting to Hug Her During First Meeting
Prince William and Kate Middleton can probably breathe a slight sigh of relief, because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't speak about them all that much during the first three episodes of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But the Cambridges did come up briefly when Meghan chatted about meeting them...
In Style
Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family
As the world waits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to premiere this week, sources close to Prince William say that he's ready to "push back any wild claims" that may or may not come to light as the episodes roll out. This comes as a stark contrast to the royals' usual M.O. of "never complain, never explain," according to the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace staffers told the publication that William is primed to speak out against anything that could tarnish his family's sterling reputation.
Delish
Kate Middleton And Prince William's Friends Are "Sickened" By Their Inclusion In The 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer
After months of rumors and speculation, Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In fact, they went ahead and released a very dramatic trailer yesterday, and apparently people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Though, like, when are they not?. Royal expert Richard...
seventeen.com
Prince William & Kate Middleton Plan to Fight Back Against Any "Unfounded" Claims in 'Harry & Meghan'
Welp. Looks like the royal feud between Prince William and Prince Harry might soon reach unprecedented levels of omgsrslywtf. Yeah, we know that happens on the regular these days, especially as tensions between Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and The Firm rise on a daily basis as we collectively barrel toward the release dates of the Sussexes' upcoming docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir, Spare. But, while most of the outspoken/public-facing drama has traditionally come from Team Sussex, it looks like Will and his wife, Kate Middleton, might be *thisclose* to ditching the royal rule about never publicly commenting on commoner problems like family drama.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are known for their own version of the truth’: royal expert
Netflix dropped the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming documentary, but many believe not everything seen in the sneak peeks are the truth.
Prince William Sends Rare Personal Tweet Following Death of a Friend in Plane Crash
Mark Jenkins and his son Peter died in a plane crash in Tsavo National Park in Kenya on Thursday Prince William is grieving a friend. The Prince of Wales, 40, issued a rare personal statement on Twitter Friday after his friend Mark Jenkins and his son were killed in a plane crash in Kenya earlier this week. "Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa's most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National...
epicstream.com
King Charles Nearly Having a Meltdown Over Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries? Meghan Markle, Husband, Will See More Retribution, Royal Expert Claims
King Charles may take action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depending on the content of their documentary. The royal couple has made headlines following the release of the first promo of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan because it hints about their falling out with the members of the firm. A royal expert claimed that they could face retribution.
Elle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry Made His Decision About Relationship With Meghan Markle from His ‘Heart’ and Not His ‘Head’: ‘I Am My Mother’s Son’
Prince Harry spoke about his relationship with Meghan Markle and how they first met. Here's what he said about their relationship.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s Feud Started in Childhood, Not Because of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Astrologist Says [Exclusive]
Prince Harry and Prince William's icy relationship began in childhood and was amplified after their mother, Princess Diana's death. Is there hope for healing? Astrologist Joy Yascone-Elms believes there is.
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
7 Adorable Moments When ‘Harry & Meghan’s Kids Stole the Netflix Show
Netflix‘s Harry & Meghan is generating a lot of royal headlines, from bombshells about Meghan Markle‘s extended family to Prince Harry‘s acceptance of his mother’s infamous Panorama interview. But the docuseries is more than a scathing takedown of a toxic relationship between the press and the royals. It’s also an intimate look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private life. For the first time ever, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing personal photos from their courtship and footage of their family life in Montecito, California. While the couple has been reluctant to trot out their young children Archie and Lilibet for the paparazzi, they are happy to share these carefully curated images of their kiddos with the world. And, boy, are Harry and Meghan’s kids cute!
Bustle
Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Sussex on why she never wore colour around the royals
The Duchess of Sussex's style during her time as a senior working royal typically consisted of muted tones and subdued colours. Now, Meghan has revealed that there was a specific reason why she dressed in neutral hues: so she wouldn't stand out. As she explained in her new docuseries Meghan...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show ‘Harry & Meghan’: Biggest Revelations From Episode 2
After detailing their love story in episode one of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dove into the intense reaction to their relationship — from his family and the U.K. media — in episode two, which started streaming on Thursday, December 8. With the help of Instagram and a mutual friend, Harry, 38, […]
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle's Relationship With Prince William, Kate Middleton Was 'Cool' From the Start: Royal Expert Says
Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton has never been an easy one. In fact, royal expert Katie Nicholl says her relationship with the senior royals was "cool from the start." Nicholl spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier following the release of Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries,...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Prince Harry goes against stern request made by William in Netflix documentary
The Duke of Sussex has defied his brother, the Prince of Wales’s wish for their mother’s controversial Panorama interview to never be aired again.In his and the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix documentary series,Harry and Meghan, segments from the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview with the BBC journalist Martin Bashir, were shown.Footage of Diana talking about the public and press scrutiny on her life first aired in the 1995 interview, which Prince William said made his mother’s sense of “fear, paranoia and isolation” worse.Last year, a report by Lord Dyson found that the BBC covered up Bashir’s deceit...
Elle
Prince William And Prince Harry Show Heartwarming Display Of Unity Amid 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Drama
Royal family walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Procession from Buckingham Palace Royal family walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Procession from Buckingham Palace. Most of the royal-related headlines this month have been dominated by the explosive first-look trailers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docu-series,...
