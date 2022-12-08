ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
In Style

Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family

As the world waits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to premiere this week, sources close to Prince William say that he's ready to "push back any wild claims" that may or may not come to light as the episodes roll out. This comes as a stark contrast to the royals' usual M.O. of "never complain, never explain," according to the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace staffers told the publication that William is primed to speak out against anything that could tarnish his family's sterling reputation.
seventeen.com

Prince William & Kate Middleton Plan to Fight Back Against Any "Unfounded" Claims in 'Harry & Meghan'

Welp. Looks like the royal feud between Prince William and Prince Harry might soon reach unprecedented levels of omgsrslywtf. Yeah, we know that happens on the regular these days, especially as tensions between Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and The Firm rise on a daily basis as we collectively barrel toward the release dates of the Sussexes' upcoming docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir, Spare. But, while most of the outspoken/public-facing drama has traditionally come from Team Sussex, it looks like Will and his wife, Kate Middleton, might be *thisclose* to ditching the royal rule about never publicly commenting on commoner problems like family drama.
People

Prince William Sends Rare Personal Tweet Following Death of a Friend in Plane Crash

Mark Jenkins and his son Peter died in a plane crash in Tsavo National Park in Kenya on Thursday Prince William is grieving a friend. The Prince of Wales, 40, issued a rare personal statement on Twitter Friday after his friend Mark Jenkins and his son were killed in a plane crash in Kenya earlier this week. "Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa's most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National...
epicstream.com

King Charles Nearly Having a Meltdown Over Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries? Meghan Markle, Husband, Will See More Retribution, Royal Expert Claims

King Charles may take action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depending on the content of their documentary. The royal couple has made headlines following the release of the first promo of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan because it hints about their falling out with the members of the firm. A royal expert claimed that they could face retribution.
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Decider.com

7 Adorable Moments When ‘Harry & Meghan’s Kids Stole the Netflix Show

Netflix‘s Harry & Meghan is generating a lot of royal headlines, from bombshells about Meghan Markle‘s extended family to Prince Harry‘s acceptance of his mother’s infamous Panorama interview. But the docuseries is more than a scathing takedown of a toxic relationship between the press and the royals. It’s also an intimate look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private life. For the first time ever, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing personal photos from their courtship and footage of their family life in Montecito, California. While the couple has been reluctant to trot out their young children Archie and Lilibet for the paparazzi, they are happy to share these carefully curated images of their kiddos with the world. And, boy, are Harry and Meghan’s kids cute!
Bustle
Bustle

Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
Harper's Bazaar
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Sussex on why she never wore colour around the royals

The Duchess of Sussex's style during her time as a senior working royal typically consisted of muted tones and subdued colours. Now, Meghan has revealed that there was a specific reason why she dressed in neutral hues: so she wouldn't stand out. As she explained in her new docuseries Meghan...
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
The Independent

Prince Harry goes against stern request made by William in Netflix documentary

The Duke of Sussex has defied his brother, the Prince of Wales’s wish for their mother’s controversial Panorama interview to never be aired again.In his and the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix documentary series,Harry and Meghan, segments from the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview with the BBC journalist Martin Bashir, were shown.Footage of Diana talking about the public and press scrutiny on her life first aired in the 1995 interview, which Prince William said made his mother’s sense of “fear, paranoia and isolation” worse.Last year, a report by Lord Dyson found that the BBC covered up Bashir’s deceit...

