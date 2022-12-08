Netflix‘s Harry & Meghan is generating a lot of royal headlines, from bombshells about Meghan Markle‘s extended family to Prince Harry‘s acceptance of his mother’s infamous Panorama interview. But the docuseries is more than a scathing takedown of a toxic relationship between the press and the royals. It’s also an intimate look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private life. For the first time ever, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing personal photos from their courtship and footage of their family life in Montecito, California. While the couple has been reluctant to trot out their young children Archie and Lilibet for the paparazzi, they are happy to share these carefully curated images of their kiddos with the world. And, boy, are Harry and Meghan’s kids cute!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO